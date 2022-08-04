A large object has landed on his sheep farm. It came from space.

Last week, Mick Meiners was tending sheep in a four-wheeled vehicle when he came across a pointed black object over nine feet high. It reminded him of a burnt tree, or agricultural machinery.

“It’s actually quite intimidating,” Meiners, 48, said by phone Thursday from his nearly 5,000-acre property in a remote corner of southeastern Australia.

“I was quite surprised,” he added. “It’s not something you see every day on a sheep farm.”

Mr Meiners took the picture and sent it to nearby farmer Jock Wallace, who had accidentally discovered the same mysterious object on his farm a few days earlier.