New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Kentucky nurse was arrested Tuesday on a homicide charge in connection with the death of a patient, police said.

The Lexington Police Department said in a statement that Yvette Hunter, 52, has been charged in connection with the death of James Morris, 97.

Hunter, who was a nurse at Baptist Health Lexington, “committed an intentional act of medical malpractice” on April 30, and Morris died a few days later “as a direct result of those actions,” the statement said.

Baptist Health said the hospital fired Hunter on April 30 and reported her to the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

Eastern Kentucky residents can receive disaster food benefits

“The hospital has fully cooperated with the police investigation. Patient care and safety is always our top priority,” the hospital said in a statement to the news outlet.

An order suspending Hunter’s nursing license on Monday said she was accused of administering medication to a patient without a doctor’s order.

Kentucky College Graduation Rate Climbing, Council Report

The suspension order said the patient, identified by court documents as Morris, was “paranoid and aggressive” so Hunter contacted a doctor and nurse practitioner requesting medication to calm him down. Both denied the request, but the suspension order said Hunter took a vial of medication for another patient and gave it to Morris, who then gave him food.

Another nurse found Morris having trouble breathing a short time later, and he died on May 5. His cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia.

9 arrested after terrorizing Kentucky State Fair

It was not immediately clear if Hunter has an attorney.