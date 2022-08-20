New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bethenny Frankel advises fans not to continue The Kardashians.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hill” alum She spoke candidly on the “Just Be With Bethenny Frankel” podcast Thursday and took to Instagram to post her real thoughts about the reality television stars.

“We need one “Kardashian Break,” Frankel, 51, commented.

“And I’m afraid to be honest. It’s not because Chris controls the mafia and a lot of the media, because I don’t give a f—, cancel me.”

Frankel’s comments come in the wake of her being “shadow-banned” on TikTok after “posting about celeb brands”.

She currently has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and over 881,000 followers on TikTok.

The entrepreneur continues to express her concerns about what Kardashian’s messages mean to families and children around the world.

“What are we telling our kids? What’s the message? Take it all in? Be as rich as possible? Filter as much as possible? Be as fake as possible. . Say it as grandly as possible?” she criticized.

“Get plastic surgery and lie about it as much as possible? What the f— are we doing? And then make a voluntary donation to wash it away as much as possible? What are we doing?”

Frankel went on to say that she feels “waterboarded” by the famous family, coining the term “card-data,” citing the endless amount of data about the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the media’s fixation on them.

She called the media and said, “Please stop the beating [the Kardashians] down my throat.”

“[The Kardashians] There are [like] A bad product…it does bad things to young people…it’s like a drug,” Frankel stated.