A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart during a 2016 African safari trip so he could be with his longtime mistress.

The stakes are high for Lawrence Rudolph, 67, who faces a possible death sentence if a panel of six men and six women finds him guilty of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado received the case after both sides made their closing arguments on Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Fields told jurors that the couple, big-game hunting enthusiasts, were wrapping up a trip to Kafue National Park in Zambia on Oct. 11, 2016, when she was shot once in the heart with a hunting rifle.

Lawyers for Lawrence Rudolph have argued that his wife accidentally killed herself when she discharged a gun while hurriedly packing at 5:30 a.m.

But Fields countered that Bianca could not have accidentally fired the angled shot slightly above Rudolph and 2 to 3.5 feet away from her.

Lawrence Rudolph who shot his wife in cold blood to get her out of the way so he could be with his office assistant-turned-teacher Lori Milliron, who is being prosecuted alongside him for being an accessory after the fact and for perjury. The grand jury, prosecutors argued.

Bianca Rudoff was pressuring him to fire Milliron, Fields said.

The dentist, who owned a successful dental franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had a net worth of $15 million that he didn’t want to be separated from his wife in the event of a divorce, according to prosecutors. After the alleged murder of Bianca Rudolph, Lawrence Rudolph collected nearly $5 million in accidental death and life insurance claims.

Local Zambian authorities and insurance companies, who conducted their own investigation, concluded that Bianca’s death was accidental.

Lawrence Rudolph’s behavior after the killing was suspicious, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gareth Winstead told jurors. He filed an insurance claim the day before his wife’s funeral, flew to Las Vegas with a woman who was not his mistress the day before the funeral, and invited Milliron to his house that same month.

The worst, however, was the claim that Lawrence Rudolph confessed in the ear of a bartender at a steakhouse in Paradise Valley, near Phoenix, Arizona, where he and Milliron had bought a house together.

The bartender said in early 2020 that he heard Rudolph say, “I killed my wife for you!” Rudolph testified that he actually said, “Now they’re saying I killed my wife for you!” After learning that the FBI was investigating him.

Rudolph testified last week that he has an open marriage and is happy in his relationship. “I’m not going to kill my wife,” he told the judge on the stand.

Defense attorney David Marcus argued that his client may not be likable, but that does not make him a murderer.

After court ended Friday, Rudolph looked at his two grown children, Annabinka and Julian Rudolph, sitting in the courtroom gallery. He made the sign of the cross before being led out the side door. The children have supported the father.

The trial is being held in Denver because Rudolph, who is charged with mail fraud, is accused of defrauding insurance companies based in Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.