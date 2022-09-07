A judge struck down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Paul Sansia/AP

DETROIT. On Wednesday, a judge struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after it was suspended, in the latest development for abortion rights in a state where the issue is debated in courtrooms and possibly at the polls.

The law, long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, violates Michigan’s constitution, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said.

“A law that bans safe conventional medical care not only robs women of control over their bodies and their lives, it robs them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Claims Court wrote. “The Michigan Constitution prohibits this violation of due process.”

The decision comes as the Michigan Supreme Court is considering a proposed November 8 ballot amendment that would add abortion rights to the state constitution. The Friday deadline is approaching.

Supporters submitted over 700,000 signatures, easily passing the threshold. But a tie vote by the Council of State Agitators on petition spacing has kept her from voting so far.

In the case dealt with by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes abortion a crime unless the mother’s life is in danger.

The judge considered the law “coercive to motherhood” and does not allow a woman to determine “the form of her present and future life.”

The law “forces the pregnant woman to give up her reproductive choices and instead serve as “an unwitting vessel with no more respect than other forms of collective property,” writes Gleicher, citing constitutional scholar Lawrence Tribe.

In May, she suspended the law with an injunction. Her latest ruling applies to all state and local prosecutors in Michigan. The Republican-controlled House and Senate can appeal the ruling in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit.

In July, Gleicher acknowledged that she was a regular donor to the organization and donated $1,000 to the campaigns of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats who support abortion rights. But that support was not a reason to move the case to another judge, said Gleicher, who is also the chairman of the Michigan Court of Appeals.

In a separate lawsuit, Whitmer repeatedly asked the state Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts and settle the status of the 1931 law. The court has not yet decided whether to intervene.