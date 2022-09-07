type here...
TOP STORIES A judge struck down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion...
TOP STORIES

A judge struck down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan.

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Abortion rights protesters attend a rally outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on June 24 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s ruling.

Paul Sansia/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Paul Sansia/AP

Abortion rights protesters attend a rally outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on June 24 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s ruling.

Paul Sansia/AP

DETROIT. On Wednesday, a judge struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after it was suspended, in the latest development for abortion rights in a state where the issue is debated in courtrooms and possibly at the polls.

The law, long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, violates Michigan’s constitution, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said.

“A law that bans safe conventional medical care not only robs women of control over their bodies and their lives, it robs them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Claims Court wrote. “The Michigan Constitution prohibits this violation of due process.”

Michigan Supreme Court must decide whether voters will see abortion on the ballot

National

Michigan Supreme Court must decide whether voters will see abortion on the ballot

The decision comes as the Michigan Supreme Court is considering a proposed November 8 ballot amendment that would add abortion rights to the state constitution. The Friday deadline is approaching.

Supporters submitted over 700,000 signatures, easily passing the threshold. But a tie vote by the Council of State Agitators on petition spacing has kept her from voting so far.

In the case dealt with by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes abortion a crime unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Law

Abortion remains legal in Michigan after an injunction blocks reinstatement of the 1931 law.

The judge considered the law “coercive to motherhood” and does not allow a woman to determine “the form of her present and future life.”

The law “forces the pregnant woman to give up her reproductive choices and instead serve as “an unwitting vessel with no more respect than other forms of collective property,” writes Gleicher, citing constitutional scholar Lawrence Tribe.

In May, she suspended the law with an injunction. Her latest ruling applies to all state and local prosecutors in Michigan. The Republican-controlled House and Senate can appeal the ruling in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit.

The VA says it will provide abortions in some cases, even in states where it is illegal.

Reproductive rights in America

The VA says it will provide abortions in some cases, even in states where it is illegal.

In July, Gleicher acknowledged that she was a regular donor to the organization and donated $1,000 to the campaigns of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats who support abortion rights. But that support was not a reason to move the case to another judge, said Gleicher, who is also the chairman of the Michigan Court of Appeals.

In a separate lawsuit, Whitmer repeatedly asked the state Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts and settle the status of the 1931 law. The court has not yet decided whether to intervene.

Previous article‘Peppa Pig’ gets its first same-sex couple – two polar bear moms
Next articleFrances Tiafoe’s US Open run continues, Arina Sabalenka returns to semifinals

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: Massachusetts AG wins Dem primary, Trump favorite gets GOP nomination

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!The legacy of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will now live...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he ‘made a mistake’

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb has retracted his incendiary report about Freddie Freeman's departure from the Atlanta...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

New lawsuit challenges Florida Medicaid’s transgender health care exclusion.

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Afghanistan province reopens girls’ high schools without official approval: report

off Video Afghanistan under Taliban rule is threatening the entire world -...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘Confirmed’ smugglers abandon 4-year-old boy at southern border

closer Video 'Historic' death toll on southern border: Tom Homan Fox News...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

The production company behind Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ has denied responsibility for Halina Hutchins’ death

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: Massachusetts AG wins Dem primary, Trump favorite gets GOP nomination

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!The legacy of former President Barack...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he ‘made a mistake’

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb has retracted...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News