A judge ordered Kevin Spacey to pay nearly $31 million to the ‘House of Cards’ production company

(CNN) Kevin Spacey must pay nearly $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company behind “House of Cards,” a judge has ruled. The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before it was axed in 2017.

The decision was made earlier this week by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana, who affirmed an award. The arbitrator decided last year. CNN has obtained the court documents.

Spacey and MRC have been at loggerheads for years since the actor was fired from the production over allegations of misbehavior on and off set.

Spacey starred as Frank Underwood on the Emmy-winning show, and MRC claims that firing him from the show’s sixth season cost them millions of dollars and “holds him (and his affiliates) liable.”

Spacey was fired from the TV show the next day CNN published its report In 2017, several current and former members of the “House of Cards” production staff came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. One person also accused Spacey, who is an executive producer on the series, of sexual assault.

Read on