A judge ordered Kevin Spacey to pay nearly $31 million to the ‘House of Cards’ production company

(CNN)Kevin Spacey must pay nearly $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company behind “House of Cards,” a judge has ruled. The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before it was axed in 2017.

The decision was made earlier this week by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana, who affirmed an award. The arbitrator decided last year. CNN has obtained the court documents.
Spacey and MRC have been at loggerheads for years since the actor was fired from the production over allegations of misbehavior on and off set.
    Spacey starred as Frank Underwood on the Emmy-winning show, and MRC claims that firing him from the show’s sixth season cost them millions of dollars and “holds him (and his affiliates) liable.”
      Spacey was fired from the TV show the next day CNN published its report In 2017, several current and former members of the “House of Cards” production staff came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. One person also accused Spacey, who is an executive producer on the series, of sexual assault.
      Shortly before CNN’s report, actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that the actor had made sexual advances toward him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old. The MRC says it halted production “to address any concerns of the show’s cast and crew” in the wake of the allegations. A 2021 filing And was previously reported by CNN.
      Following Rapp’s claims, Spacey issued a statement claiming he had no recollection of the incident and apologized for what he said would have been “grossly inappropriate behavior while intoxicated.”
          Oscar winner A Criminal trial in London The following year, three men were accused of sexually assaulting them between 2005 and 2013. Spacey Pleaded not guilty in July.
          CNN has reached out to Spacey’s lawyers for comment.

