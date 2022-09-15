New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon faces a Justice Department-imposed Thursday deadline to rule on whether to stay her order to have a special master review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago when it comes to classifieds at Mar-a-Lago.

At the same time, the DOJ itself, specifically Attorney General Merrick Garland, should decide to stay consistent with its practice of not taking major actions affecting elections within 60 days of voters going to the polls.

If Cannon does not decide by Thursday to allow investigators to review classified materials while appealing the order appointing a special master, they will ask the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to do so, the DOJ said in a filing. .

It’s all part of the Justice Department’s efforts to speed up their investigation, but traditionally, it comes at a time when they’re holding back.

DOJ practice during an election year is often to suspend major actions in election-affecting cases during the 60 days leading up to Election Day, an unwritten policy commonly referred to as the “60-day rule.” The “rule”, which is as conventional as it is not an actual rule, has been cited many times in recent years.

In 2020, it came in connection with special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation. In 2018, Robert Mueller recused himself from major developments in his case ahead of that year’s midterms. In 2016, former Attorney General Eric Holder wrote in the Washington Post that then-FBI Director James Comey “violated longstanding Justice Department procedures and tradition” with actions related to the Hillary Clinton investigation close to the presidential election.

A 2018 Justice Department Inspector General report on FBI and DOJ practices in 2016 discussed the 60-day rule. The rule is “not written or explained in any department policy or regulation,” the report said, but noted that “high-level department and FBI officials” noted a “common practice that informs department decisions.” It also quoted Comey as saying that “there is a very important norm … that if we can avoid it before the election we will not take any action.” The report quoted former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates as saying that even though the election is “90 days off,” anything that could affect the election “wouldn’t do it unless you had to take that action now.”

Now, 54 days away from November’s midterm elections, Garland has a choice: Continue tradition or move on. Fox News reached out to the Justice Department, but they did not immediately respond. In its court filing in the Mar-a-Lago raid case, the DOJ said national security interests are critical to allowing review of now-classified documents, but they were not specific.

Garland could argue that the rule doesn’t go into effect because technically, former President Donald Trump himself isn’t on the ballot. At the same time, the White House – including President Biden – has made Trump the problem, claiming that “MAGA Republicans” who follow Trump have taken over the Republican Party and “represent the extremism that threatens the Republic.”

Time will tell whether Garland decides to follow the 60-day rule and whether the court agrees to expedite the DOJ’s review of classified documents.