A federal judge reduced the sentence of a man convicted of participating in a failed plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after his testimony helped convict the ringleaders last month.

Ty Garbin, 26, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, down from the 75 months he received last year.

His testimony helped the US government convict two men of plotting to kidnap the governor from her vacation home in northern Michigan in 2020 in response to her Covid-19 restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker reduced the sentence after Garbin provided “substantial assistance” to federal attorneys, the judge’s written order said.

Prosecutors agreed to plead guilty after a plea from Garbin’s attorney, Mark Satava. Garbin was among 13 men charged with state or federal crimes. Charges against seven accused are pending in state court.

He testified against defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who were found guilty last month of multiple charges, including conspiracy to kidnap, after failing to reach a verdict in April.

Two other people were acquitted of federal charges in preliminary trials.

According to prosecutors, Fox and Croft were part of a right-wing militia. They will be sentenced later this year and could face life in prison.

Caleb Franks also pleaded guilty to the kidnapping conspiracy and testified at trial. He will be sentenced for the first time on October 6.

Garbin, who was arrested in October 2020, has been in prison for almost two years. He was resentenced for less than the 36 months sought by plaintiffs. Six months left for his release.

Reuters contributed to this report.