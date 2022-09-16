type here...
A judge appoints a special master to review material seized from Mar-a-Lago

In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on Sept. 14 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Joe Riddle/Getty Images


In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on Sept. 14 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Joe Riddle/Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida has named Raymond Derry as a special master to review material seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, denying a Justice Department request to block the process, which would prevent the government from using the material seized to prosecute its criminals. Investigate until the review is complete.

Derry, an experienced federal judge, was a nominee proposed by Trump to whom the Justice Department did not object. He holds senior status in the Eastern District of New York and was first appointed by Ronald Reagan.

Trump-appointed Judge Eileen Cannon directed Derry to issue an interim report and recommendations during the review, which she ordered to be completed by Nov. 30, closer to the timeline requested by Trump lawyers. The government was supposed to review by mid-October.

The Justice Department previously said it did not want the special master to have access to classified material, but Cannon said the request was inappropriate. But she said the court would direct the special master to “prioritize approximately 100 documents marked as classified.”

Cannon also says she disagrees with the government’s argument that the FBI’s criminal investigation into the documents is tied to the intelligence community’s assessment.

Cannon noted that Trump’s team will bear the professional fees and costs of the special master and any support staff or expert advisors involved in the process. Trump’s team originally requested that the cost be split between him and the government.

The Justice Department has said it will appeal the special master’s order.

