A husband who survived the Calgary shooting that killed his wife has been released on bail for organized crime offenses.

A Calgary man who remains in the hospital after being shot with his wife, who was fatally shot, has been released on bail pending trial on organized crime charges along with his brother and sister, according to court records obtained by CBC News. .

Nakita Baron, 31, and her husband Talal Fuani, 46, were shot dead in their Bentley as it pulled out of the driveway. The car ended up in a neighbor’s driveway across from the victims’ home in southwest Evergreen.

Baron was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fuani was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition.

He is currently considered “stable” but is on a ventilator, according to the Calgary police.

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Evergreen on Thursday that left one woman dead and one man sustained life-threatening injuries. (Lucy Edwardson/CBC)

As police work to identify the suspect, CBC News has learned that officers are investigating, including Phuan’s relationship with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), his criminal history, and his ongoing charges in the courts.

CBC News requested an interview or statement from Phuani, but lawyer Yoav Niv declined to name the family.

Police looking for suspect in Evergreen shooting

Instead, he issued a brief statement that his clients — Neave represents two of the three siblings facing criminal charges — “are presumed innocent and have pleaded not guilty to the charges.”

According to websites linked to the Fouani brothers, Talal is involved with Fouani Investments, a privately held financial, consulting and management company, and another company that describes his work as a venture capitalist and investor.

Accused of laundering drug money

In June, Fuani and two of his siblings were arrested on charges of money laundering.

Phuani faces charges including involvement in a criminal organization, money laundering and possession of more than $5,000 in stolen property for crimes alleged to have taken place between July 2020 and December 2021.

The three siblings were released on bail with a number of conditions related to their freedom.

Men charged in Dominican Republic with Calgary drug dealing evade importation and murder charges

Phuani is accused of laundering drug money in both Calgary and Halifax, according to the wording of the indictment, which appears in court documents.

Of the 23 people Phuani is banned from contacting, 10 men and women have faced drug trafficking charges in recent years following cocaine arrests in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

One such person is Ricco King, who faced several charges in 2016, including an arrest in connection with international cocaine trafficking.

Talal Fuani (left) is in the hospital after the shootout that killed his wife Nakita. (Instagram/Nakita Baron)

King and three others, including his father William King, were charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and possession for the purpose of human trafficking. Two of the men arrested as part of the same organized crime investigation were charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting alleged drug dealers.

But in 2019, the four men saw their charges stand after a judge ruled that the case had taken too long to process.

In addition to the no-contact order, Phuani was also prohibited from carrying drugs, weapons, and was forced to hand over his passport.

The trial is due to take place in September 2023.

Between 1996 and 2007, Phuani was convicted of assault with a weapon, threats, and theft of over $5,000.

Fuani testifies against a former friend

More recently, he has been linked to a “pump and dump” scam that involves artificially inflating the value of shares in order to sell cheaply bought shares at a higher price.

In 2020, Fuani testified against his former friend and business partner Jem (Jim) Jahn at an Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) hearing.

At that hearing, Fuani gave what the panel called a “behind-the-scenes” look at BluForest, which has promised to be a major player in selling carbon offsets through reforestation in Ecuador, where he claimed to be leading major climate change mitigation projects. .

Although Phuani “accompanied Can to various Bluforest-related meetings in Belize and Panama”, the ASC wrote in its 2020 decision that he also “sought to keep his participation to a minimum”.

In August 2020, the ASC ruled that Can and his business partner Charles Miller violated Alberta securities law and sanctioned the two men, permanently banning them from trading securities in Alberta and imposing $2.3 million in fines for Can and $350,000 for Miller.

Can was arrested in 2003 along with two Hells Angels associates on racketeering and kidnapping charges related to a failed stock deal. The charges were later dropped due to concerns about the alleged victim’s reliability.

Calgary police have shared this image, sourced from CCTV footage, of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday’s Evergreen shooting. (Submitted by the Calgary Police Service)

The Calgary Police Service said last week’s shooting was not accidental.

CPS released photos of the suspect, aged between 25 and 35, captured by security cameras believed to have shot at the couple before driving off in a Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

At the time, he was wearing a hard hat, a black hood, and an orange and yellow reflective shirt. He also had a small white dog with him.

In May, Baron published an acceptance letter from the University of Calgary describing her goals of becoming a doctor.