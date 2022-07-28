New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fishermen in Massachusetts were shocked when a large humpback whale rammed their boat. The moment a humpback whale leapt onto the bow of a boat was caught on camera at White Horse Beach in Plymouth on Sunday.

The video shows a school of fish jumping out of the water before the large whale breached the water and crashed into the bow of the boat.

“After landing the last fish at 9:38am, our friend suggested we get something to eat and luckily we did. The guys fishing from the bow came down and we were making sandwiches and it happened,” the fisherman said in a social media post. “We were all very lucky, no injuries, minor damage to the boat and… we all felt bad for the whale, wrong place at the wrong time for all of us. We were shocked but lived another day.”

The 19-foot vessel suffered light damage to its bow but was still seaworthy. The boat returned to shore under its own power and no one was injured.

“We advise recreational fishermen and local people to give the whales space. We give them at least 100 feet, it’s best to give them their space,” he said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Member Alison Ferreria. “These whales are unpredictable, they are big animals, easily disturbed and we don’t want anyone to get hurt.”