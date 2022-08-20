type here...
A huge fire engulfed the Grossinger’s Hotel, the location that inspired Dirty Dancing.

A building on the grounds of the old Grossinger’s Hotel was destroyed after a fire on Tuesday.

Freedom Fire Department Facebook


A building on the grounds of the old Grossinger’s Hotel was destroyed after a fire on Tuesday.

Freedom Fire Department Facebook

A major fire burned down the remaining parts of the Grossinger’s Hotel, a former vacation spot in the Catskills and the inspiration for the hit 1987 film. Dirty dancing.

Freedom Fire Department was sent to calls fire on an old property on Tuesday evening. They arrived and found a large three-story building completely engulfed in flames. According to the department, the fire was so strong that a column of smoke was visible for several kilometers.

In recent years, the site has been heavily overgrown and abandoned. This prevented rescuers from getting to the fire. Firefighters had to cut through the gate to get on the roadway to the building. Concrete barriers on the road further prevented easy access for firefighters to the scene, the fire department said.

Another angle of shooting at a building at the old Catskill resort in Grossinger.

Freedom Fire Department Facebook


After the fire was put out, an excavator was called in to demolish the remaining portions of the building, officially ridding the Catskills of what was left of the Grossinger Hotel.

The fire department is still investigating the fire, according to the Liberty Fire Department.

Grossinger’s heyday came in the post-World War II period. according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of thousands of vacationers headed to the Catskill to visit the place. One such visitor was Eleanor Bergstein, writer and producer Dirty dancing who vacationed there with their family.

The film tells the romantic story of a young woman (played by Jennifer Grey) named Frances “Baby” Houseman who falls in love with a dance teacher named Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) while on vacation in a 1963 resort. Grossinger.

before finally closing in 1986. hotel covered a 35-building complex on 1,200 acres that at its peak served 150,000 guests a year.

Although the film is based in this resort, filming took place in North Carolina and Virginia.

