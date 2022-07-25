off
A Houston man selling cars on Facebook Marketplace was robbed at gunpoint

A group of armed suspects robbed a man in a hotel parking lot in Houston after meeting him about buying his car.

Houston police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance video robbing a man at gunpoint in a hotel parking lot after meeting with the victim to buy his vehicle.

The suspects used fake profile information on Facebook Marketplace to contact the alleged victim about purchasing a Nissan Altima.

Surveillance video of the meeting released by Houston police shows the two suspects getting out of their car and walking toward the victim.

According to police, one of the suspects got into the back seat of the victim's car and pulled out a gun.

“A male sat in the back seat of the complainant’s vehicle pointing a handgun at him,” the Houston Police Department said. “The complainant attempted to drive away, but the suspect held a gun to his neck and told him to stop.”

Austin police arrested four of the nine robbery suspects after the alleged robber was shot

The suspects swiped the victim’s wallet and cell phone before fleeing in a gray Hyundai Accent.

The victim tried to drive away but stopped when one of the suspects held a gun to his neck, police said.

Both suspects are described by Houston police as black males between the ages of 25 and 35. One of them was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, while the other was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about this incident can call Houston Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.