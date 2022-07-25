New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Houston police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance video robbing a man at gunpoint in a hotel parking lot after meeting with the victim to buy his vehicle.

The suspects used fake profile information on Facebook Marketplace to contact the alleged victim about purchasing a Nissan Altima.

Surveillance video of the meeting released by Houston police shows the two suspects getting out of their car and walking toward the victim.

“A male sat in the back seat of the complainant’s vehicle pointing a handgun at him,” the Houston Police Department said. “The complainant attempted to drive away, but the suspect held a gun to his neck and told him to stop.”

The suspects swiped the victim’s wallet and cell phone before fleeing in a gray Hyundai Accent.

Both suspects are described by Houston police as black males between the ages of 25 and 35. One of them was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, while the other was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about this incident can call Houston Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).