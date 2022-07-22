New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The House Intelligence Committee has advanced legislation to a full vote, which includes a provision to review previous government UFO reports to the public.

The provision about UFOs was included in the Intelligence Authorization Act and required the United States Comptroller General to review documentation related to “oral history interviews” as well as government UFO reports dating back to 1947.

In addition, the bill also asks the Comptroller General to evaluate efforts by the intelligence community to “obfuscate, manipulate, conceal, or otherwise provide unclassified or classified misinformation” about UFOs.

After the review is complete, an unclassified report will be sent to Congress. However, the report may have a classified attachment.

The move comes after the House of Representatives voted to approve an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would create a reporting system for UFOs.

Government employees and military personnel can report a UFO sighting without fear of retaliation, and the system “prevents unauthorized public reporting or compromise of properly classified military and intelligence systems, programs and related activities.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., co-sponsored the bill, saying Congress “must ensure that the military and intelligence community are equipped with the best possible information, capital and scientific resources to defeat our adversaries and maintain military and technological superiority.”

Another member of Congress, Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said UFO reporting needs to be curbed.

