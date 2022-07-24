A homicide team investigates a shooting in the village of Whistler.

Rescuers arrived at the scene in the mountain resort of Whistler, British Columbia, on Sunday after bystanders reported hearing gunshots.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Whistler’s RCMP said police responded to reports of gunshots at a local hotel around 12:19 p.m.

“Although this case is very serious and the investigation is in its infancy, we can say that there is no permanent threat to public safety,” the corporal said. Angelar Kermer of Sea to Sky RCMP.

Kermer said the Joint Homicide Investigation Team is working with local investigators and other units are also helping. The police have not yet reported how many people were shot.

Police tape and an ambulance were spotted in the village of Whistler, outside the Showcase snowboard shop, at Sundial Crescent on Sunday afternoon.

Part of the trading floor was cordoned off, emergency services were on duty. People took refuge in nearby businesses after unconfirmed reports of the shooting circulated on social media.

A Whistler Village grocery store owner told CBC News that they kept their doors closed Sunday afternoon as a precaution, and another business owner said police cordoned off a small area earlier Sunday.

Whistler Blackcomb closed for the day

Activities at the popular tourist destination, located 120 kilometers north of Vancouver, have been suspended following reports of gunfire.

“The RCMP has officially cleared the Whistler area of ​​any immediate danger,” Whistler Blackcomb Operations tweeted at 3:00 p.m.

“Out of respect for all those affected, as well as our guests and team members, we will close Whistler Blackcomb for the rest of the day and this will be effective immediately.”

The RCMP say they will share more information as it becomes available and have asked witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Whistler’s squad at 604-932-3044.