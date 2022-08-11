A home explosion in southern Indiana killed 3 people and damaged 39 homes.

Enlarge this image switch title MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP

MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP

EVANSVILLE, Indiana. On Wednesday, three people were killed in a home explosion in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.

David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the dead will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Evansville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Anna Gray said at least one more injury was reported and that the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said a total of 39 homes were damaged by the blast around 1:00 p.m. He said the department did not confirm how many houses were occupied when the explosion occurred because “some of them were too unstable to enter.”

At least 11 of the 39 damaged homes are “uninhabitable,” Connelly told reporters. Evansville Courier and Press.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating. A phone message asking for comment was left at the ATF field office in Evansville.

According to Connelly, “garbage is strewn in a 100-foot radius,” including “typical building materials” such as wood planks, window glass, and insulation.







Aerial video posted to social media shows damage in a residential area with police and fire trucks at the scene in Evansville, on the border with Kentucky.

Local gas company CenterPoint Energy was last called to the house in January 2018, Connelly said. CenterPoint released a statement saying it has “cooperated with first responders to keep the area safe.”

“CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, the State Fire Department and other agencies as an investigation into this incident continues,” the utility said.

Jackie Baumgart, an office manager for the Award World Trophies, about two and a half blocks from the explosion site, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the loud bang and saw smoke.

“We thought a tree fell on the building or a car drove into it,” Baumgart said. “Debris fell from the ceiling.”

She continued, “Here, everyone immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was about to collapse.”

It was the second home explosion in the area in just over five years. A house explosion on 27 June 2017 killed two people and injured three.

Wednesday’s blast was also a reminder of the massive 2012 blast that destroyed or damaged more than 80 homes in south Indianapolis and killed two people. A man was convicted of tampering with a gas pipeline at his then-girlfriend’s home to scam insurance, killing two neighbors in the explosion. This man, his half-brother and girlfriend received lengthy prison terms.