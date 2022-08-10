New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re struggling to keep the grass green this summer, a home contractor has a recommendation.

ForeverLawn is a synthetic grass company that manufactures a variety of grasses for the needs of homeowners.

Two brothers from northern Ohio – Dale and Brian Carmi – founded the company in 2004.

It now has more than 80 dealers throughout the United States and Canada and is a leader in the synthetic turf industry.

Home contractor Skip Bedell joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday morning to showcase different options for their homes, no matter where they live or what climate they have.

A landscape selection from ForeverLawn is designed to be used throughout the yard.

It dries well and doesn’t need fertilization or seeding, Bedell said.

“It’s really great for the environment and water conservation for places like California, where you get a $500 fine for watering your lawn,” he said.

The K9 is used for a specific part of the grass yard.

This allows fluids to drain better, says Bedell.

Foreverlawn recommends training a dog to do his business on that part of the lawn, rather than on real grass – which can be damaged over time.

Playground grass is anti-static and intended for children’s play.

This grass can be mulched over real grass or turf, Bedell said.

“It comes with soft support behind it, so [it] “It’s really safety in mind with kids playing it,” he said.

ForeverLawn also has options for built-in balance beams and slides.

Sports grass from ForeverLawn, another type of synthetic grass, can be customized for any sport.

This synthetic grass is made for high traffic — so kids run all over it, Bedell said.

Foreverlawn also offers golf greens for golf lovers.

This putting grass can be custom-sized as a putting green with a collapsible tee box to take on the go.

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of Dale Earnhardt, made a guest appearance to promote his Foreverlawn car.

To learn more about the synthetic grass options mentioned in “Fox & Friends,” watch the video at the top of this article or Click here to access it.