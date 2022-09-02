Wisconsin authorities have arrested four people, including three teenagers, after a police pursuit in which officers used a maneuver to stop a vehicle that crashed into a light pole.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday when Glendale police officers found a stolen Volkswagen they believe was taken during an armed robbery in Milwaukee. The chase lasted several minutes and appeared to reach high speeds.
Video footage of the chase shows police vehicles chasing the suspects’ vehicle. It ended when officers used a swipe technique on the rear of the vehicle. The driver of the suspects’ vehicle then hit a pole, which fell.
The suspects are a 35-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and two children, ages 14 and 16, all Milwaukee residents.
Prosecutors are expected to file charges for reckless endangerment as well as fleeing and eluding an officer.
