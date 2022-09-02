off
A wild police chase after a stolen car in Milwaukee ends with a PIT maneuver

Officers with the Glendale Police Department located the stolen Volkswagen and followed until an officer performed a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) on the vehicle.

Wisconsin authorities have arrested four people, including three teenagers, after a police pursuit in which officers used a maneuver to stop a vehicle that crashed into a light pole.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday when Glendale police officers found a stolen Volkswagen they believe was taken during an armed robbery in Milwaukee. The chase lasted several minutes and appeared to reach high speeds.

California County Bans Non-Lethal Crowd Control Weapons, Including Rubber Bullets, Bean Bags

Video footage of the chase shows police vehicles chasing the suspects’ vehicle. It ended when officers used a swipe technique on the rear of the vehicle. The driver of the suspects’ vehicle then hit a pole, which fell.

The suspects are a 35-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and two children, ages 14 and 16, all Milwaukee residents.

Prosecutors are expected to file charges for reckless endangerment as well as fleeing and eluding an officer.

