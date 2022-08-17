A high-ranking mount insists that Lucky insists on revealing details about the weapons after the NA shooting.

A senior Nova Scotia RCMP officer at the center of controversy over possible political interference by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey following the 2020 mass shooting is doubling down on his allegations.

Head of RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell told a House of Commons committee on Tuesday that he remembers Lucky saying during a call on April 28, 2020 that she was “sad and disappointed” that Campbell did not release details about the shooter’s weapon at a press conference.

Campbell told MPs that the commissioner also said she “promised” the offices of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair that those details would be made public.

Campbell said he was trying to tell Lucky that releasing this information could hurt the ongoing investigation that involves agencies in the United States.

“The commissioner told my colleagues and me that we do not understand that this is due to a pending law that will make officers and the public safer,” Campbell said.

“The commissioner made me feel stupid.”

When asked how much of the conversation with Lucky was about disclosing guns, Campbell said that all of the 20 minutes he heard about the meeting before leaving were about firearms.

Blair and Lucky have repeatedly denied that Blair interfered with the investigation. Blair also told the committee that he never asked Lucky to promise him that information about the weapons would be released.

Campbell said that while he knew Lucky was likely under pressure on how to share information from all sources, including the public, the media, the government and the RCMP, he did not know first hand who asked Lucky about the weapons.

“I could not and would not want to break this oath”

Campbell said that while he never intended to get into “political differences or discussions” over what happened at the April 28 meeting with Lucky, principle was at stake.

“The principle was an oath I swore to uphold as a young recruit more than three decades ago,” he said. “I could not and would not break that oath.”

Details about the weapons were released to the public through an information note given to the prime minister that surfaced as a result of an access to information request. Despite a request by the Nova Scotian Highlands that information about firearms be shared only within the RCMP, the emails show that Lucky forwarded the data to the offices of the Secretary of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser.

When asked how the public could be sure that the dissemination of this information would not affect the investigation into the massacre, Campbell said the question was difficult to answer because their work “very well” could have been compromised.

Campbell said it was clear that the office of the Secretary of Public Safety was interested in firearms and conversations between Blair and Lucky could have taken place, but “the direction was pretty clear and not to be shared.”

MPs on the Commons Standing Committee heard that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucky shared information on firearms with the offices of the Minister of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s Homeland Security Adviser. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

When asked if the Commissioner offered a rebuttal to Campbell’s argument that releasing information about firearms would hurt the investigation, Campbell said he thought Luckey felt that releasing the information was “more important”.

A 13-hour rampage by an armed man claimed the lives of 22 people and is now the subject of a public investigation.

Leah Scanlan, former communications director for the Nova Scotia RCMP, appeared before the committee along with Campbell. She said she did not remember the exact words Lucky used during the April 28 call, but believed that Campbell’s report was accurate.

“I would never dispute Darren Campbell’s tapes, and in the end, whether we’re talking about promises, pressure, influence, they all lead to the same end result,” Scanlan said.

Scanlan wrote a letter to the Commissioner more than a year after the shooting, echoing Campbell’s concerns and stating to Lucky that the meeting was “terrible, inappropriate, unprofessional and utterly humiliating”.

On Tuesday, Scanlan recalled her feelings of “disgust” at the conversation with Lucky and told MPs she “understands exactly what is at stake.”

When asked what she thought about whether new legislation should be passed to strengthen the independence of the RCMP and prevent political interference, Scanlan agreed that it should.

Head of RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell speaks with Director of Strategic Communications Leah Scanlan as they wait to speak to the Commons committee on August 16, 2022 in Ottawa. Committee is investigating allegations of political interference in the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre investigation. (Canadian Press/Adrian Wilde)

While it is important to keep political partners, such as federal ministers and the prime minister, aware of ongoing investigations, she said, this is “very different” from meddling or influencing a case.

“Words need to be scrutinized and if they’re vague, we need to be more specific so that we never find ourselves in that situation again,” Scanlan said.

Several more people appeared before Scanlan and Campbell on the committee Tuesday, including Deputy Attorney General François Degle and Owen Rees, acting Assistant Deputy Attorney General.

Daigle was asked why four key pages of Campbell’s notes on the April 28 call were initially withheld from the commission for legal privilege scrutiny, among 35 pages of other senior citizens.

Daigle said that while there is nothing necessarily privileged about calling the RCMP commissioner, the justice team would flag any pages for review if there was a link “to a cabinet meeting, a link to a Treasury Board submission, or a link to legal information.” . tips,” he said, among other things.

On April 18 and 19, 2020, 22 people died. Top row from left: Gina Gule, Don Gulenchin, Jolyne Oliver, Frank Gulenchin, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O’Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (SHS)

Daigle said the Attorney General’s office had “no involvement” in deciding which documents to hold for review or in collecting thousands of documents to submit to the commission.

Two other RCMP officials were also called to the committee: Alison Whelan, chief strategic policy and external relations officer, and Jolene Bradley, director general of the National Communications Services.

Rick Perkins, a Conservative MP from Nova Scotia, suggested that the committee meet in the future to hear the views of others on the topic of political interference, including additional RCMP public affairs officers in Nova Scotia and Ottawa, as well as Blair’s own chief of staff.

Fellow Conservative MP Stephen Ellis represents the NS, where most of the mass shootings took place. He said he supported Perkins’ proposal, adding that it was important to have the full picture.

“Someone is telling a lie. And that’s very, very disappointing to me, and I think it’s very disappointing to Canadians,” Ellis said.

Perkins’ request did not pass a committee vote. Instead, the committee accepted the Liberal MP’s proposal to postpone the debate for now and hold a closed session on the issue in September.