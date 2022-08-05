New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cats are said to be comforting.

companionship

kindness

(Well, if you really know cats, not always the latter.)

But some pet cats — especially those that are smart and independent — can be labeled a “hero” for helping prevent home invasions and perhaps even saving a life.

A man in Belden, Mississippi reported that his cat Bandit did all of this and more in the past month.

Bandit is a 20-pound (9.1-kilogram) calico cat.

She lives in the Tupelo suburb of Belden with her husband, Fred Everitt, 68, a retired oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

When at least two men tried to break into the family’s home last week, the cat did everything she could to warn Everint of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, as reported by the AP.

The cat ran into the bedroom and jumped on the bed.

“You’ve heard of guard dogs,” Everitt said.

“It’s a guard cat.”

The crime happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on July 25, Everitt said.

First, the bandit meows in the kitchen wake Awarint.

Then, the cat stormed into the bedroom, jumped on the bed, pulled the comforter off of Everett, and began clawing at his arms.

Who knew something was about to go wrong.

He said that he thought, “What do you want in this world?”

“She’s never done that before,” Everitt said, as reported by the Daily Journal and AP.

He got up, put on his robe, and walked down the hall to investigate — and when he turned on the light, Everitt said, two young men were standing outside the door behind him.

One had a handgun — the other was using a crowbar to try to pry open the back door of his home, he said.

By the time Everitt returned to the kitchen to retrieve his own gun, the intruders had already fled, he said.

Everett didn’t call the police, he told the publication.

He said the situation would have been different without banditry.

When he thought he was saving her life — and maybe he did — she might have helped save his now.

“It didn’t turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness,” Everitt said.

“But I think it’s only because of the cat,” he said publication

Everitt adopted Bandit from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago.

The Tupelo Lee Humane Society is a no-kill shelter.

On its website, it says its mission is to promote humane treatment, prevent cruelty, provide education and end pet overpopulation.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.