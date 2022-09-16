New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Cruise And the rest of the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One” cast had to pause production after a run-in with a herd of sheep in England’s Lake District.

The actor, 60, admired the large flock and stood aside to lead the sheep as they passed through. Cruise was also caught in the air while filming a scene in the upcoming film, attached to a blue parachute.

Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the film series, wore a black jumpsuit as he made his way back down to the ground.

The seventh film is slated to release in July 2023.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ overtakes ‘Titanic’ as Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic film in its opening run

The cruise also recently had a run-in with Lake District holidaymakers. Adam Wheeler and Lucy Hinch were walking their Siberian Husky named “Blitz” when they stumbled upon a cruise and a movie set.

According to the Northern Echo, Cruise “happily” posed for a photo with the couple before flying back in the helicopter used on set. “He was nice and polite and really humble. Tom Cruise apologized for the noise of the helicopters and asked if we were OK,” Wheeler told the outlet.

“He made sure everyone who wanted to get their photos with him,” he continued. “The last we got a picture of him and he paraglided off the mountain and back to his camp next to Buttermere.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ targets career best opening for Tom Cruise

“I’ve seen some of the Mission Impossible films but haven’t really seen any of his other films – but I definitely will now,” added Wheeler.

He shared with the outlet that Cruise was performing all of his own stunts and that the couple waited for about an hour for a chance to meet the star.

Cruise was photographed jumping From a mountain in the British countryside and paragliding in July. Cruise started filming “Mission: Impossible 8” soon after he finished filming “Mission: Impossible 7”.

Tom Cruise Turns 60: How He Conquered Hollywood and the Royal Family

Movies will be released in one and two parts “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.” The coronavirus pandemic halted the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7,” which is now slated to release on July 14, 2023, with the second part set to begin in summer 2024.

Cruise is known for performing stunts of his own, including the time he climbed the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

In November, The actor was photographed He climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Cruise was hanging upside down when the plane flipped over and appeared to be sitting upright on the wing.

The “Top Gun” star Earlier this reflects on his career and his decision to perform all his own stunts in his action movies.

“I’m a very physical actor, and I love doing them,” Cruise said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.” “I study and train and take a lot of time to figure it all out. I broke a lot of bones.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Any stunt is nerve-wracking the first time, but it’s also exhilarating,” he added. “I was told a few times during a stunt shoot to stop laughing.”

Fox News’ Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.