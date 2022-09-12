A heavy downpour spilled along the banks of the rivers, flooded the streets in the St. John’s area.

Waterford Bridge Road is heavily inundated due to rain from Post-Tropical Storm Earl. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Rain warnings remain in effect across much of the Avalon Peninsula on Monday as a result of Post-Tropical Storm Earl, when overflowing rivers caused flooding and blocked traffic in parts of St. John’s.

As of 5:30 am Monday, about 175 millimeters of rain had fallen over the St. Johns area since noon Saturday.

Some streets along the Waterford River are flooded, cars are stuck in the water. Downtown traffic on Pitts Memorial Drive is diverted to Kilbride due to water buildup on the road, and there is a bypass near the Water Street Railway Coastal Museum.

Environment Canada says another 10 to 30 millimeters are expected during the day, but higher amounts are possible.

Around 11 am, David Neal, Environment Canada Alert Preparedness Meteorologist, provided additional information.

Neal said the area’s most rainfall was in Paradise, which received 207 millimeters since Saturday, and Pippi Park, which received just under 200 millimeters. As of 8:30 am West St. John’s had 193 millimeters.

Vehicles stopped at Waterford Bridge Road on Monday morning due to flooding from the nearby Waterford River. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

“We will probably see this rain warning. [continue] at least until late this morning and possibly until the end of today,” Neil said.

“Many of the heavier quantities have really started to lighten up a bit. Now it’s more of a mix of light rain and drizzle.”

Neal said wet conditions are still expected on Tuesday, but heavy pockets of rain should ease by Monday.

flood problems

In Trepassy, ​​on the south coast of Avalon, damage to the town’s breakwater is causing concern among residents.

Mayor Rita Pennell said Hurricane Larry, which hit Newfoundland a year ago, caused severe damage to the same breakwater.

“We were almost ready to start fixing it when it happened on Saturday night,” she said. “It’s devastating. We now have a loader that is removing it, trying to make an emergency opening, because no one can get down or up.”

Pennell said damage to 25 homes and about 35 people has been stranded since Saturday.

“If we have an emergency there now, we will have to call in a helicopter or a boat to pick them up,” she said.

Engineers were heading to the area at 12:30 p.m., Pennell said, adding that she hoped there would be enough room for local vehicles to pass over the next hour.

The Waterford River hits Simes Bridge after heavy rains over the past two days. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Meanwhile, in addition to closing some flooded roads, the city of St. John’s is closing public parks. Bowring Park is closed until Tuesday morning, while all of the city’s baseball, softball, soccer, and soccer fields will remain closed through the day.

The city is holding a media briefing at 1:00 pm to give their own information on the flood and recovery.

Keith King, owner of King’s Plumbing, works in accounting.

King was busy helping a buyer keep his basement on Portuguese Cove Road, near the Rennie River, from flooding.

A breakwater near Trepassey was damaged by Post-Tropical Storm Earl, leaving about 35 people stranded since Saturday. (Presented by Gerard Ryan)

“It’s inevitable when the river floods. You cannot pump up a river,” he said. “There’s about a foot of water in her basement.”

King said he gets a call from this house every year when the river floods.

He said that after leaving Portugal Cove Road, there were five or six other clients on his list, all of them calling for help with flooding basements.

