A heat wave is rising across the prairies, and climate change means we can expect more

CBC Alberta and Saskatchewan have teamed up for a new pilot series about prairie weather and climate change. Meteorologist Kristi Klimenhaga will bring her expert voice to the conversation to help explain weather and climate change and how it affects everyday life.

This week, the heat wave is picking up in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, with temperatures forecast to exceed 30 degrees Celsius, triggering heat warnings as far north as the Mackenzie Valley in the Northwest Territories.

With climate change, heat waves are becoming more frequent, but how normal is a heat wave at this time in the summer? And after last year’s lethal heat dome, what compares to this?

What’s behind this late summer heat?

The heat has been building up under the ridge in the United States and is now moving into Canada.

As a strong high pressure area forms in the west, temperatures are warming up and will continue at least until the end of the weekend.

Kyle Fougère, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the length of this heat wave is driven by a pattern that has set in across the country, with high pressure and heat in the west and low pressure in the east.

“Because there is a small blocking pattern in this powerful low-pressure system in the east, it will last quite a long time,” says Fougeres.

He says that as our high pressure ridge sets over the west, temperatures have a chance to get warmer and warmer.

“This heat builds up day after day because the air sinks in these high-pressure regions. They have clear skies. And so you just get a few days of clear skies and warmer weather.”

Heat waves and climate change

We need to get used to heatwaves as we continue to feel the effects of climate change.

While the frequency of cold snaps is not as well known, our heatwaves are becoming more frequent.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report on Changes in Climate Extremes, the duration or number of heat waves or heatwaves has increased since the mid-20th century.

And this is a trend that looks set to continue.

“It is very likely that the duration, frequency and/or intensity of warm spells or heatwaves will increase over most of the land mass,” the report says.

Young people try to beat the heat in an irrigation canal in Chestermere, Alta, Tuesday 29 June 2021 (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

One year after the deadly heat dome

As we see more frequent heat events with climate change, the question of severity comes into play, especially one year after the June 2021 unprecedented heat wave.

A heat dome in 2021 caused 619 deaths in British Columbia, making it the deadliest weather event in Canadian history. It broke all interim heat records for Canada as temperatures soared well above 40 degrees Celsius.

Fougeres says it’s normal to think of thermal events in the context of recent extreme events.

“This historic thermal event of last year is definitely on everyone’s mind because of all the consequences…the lives lost, the fires that happened and all the records set,” he says.

Despite this recollection, Fougeres says that heat waves like the ones we’re seeing this week are normal. He says we may see a few local records fall, but he doesn’t expect any of Alberta’s all-time records to fall.

“If a high pressure ridge moves across Western Canada and lasts for days, causing temperatures to drop to 30 degrees, it’s extremely common.”

This summer has been a bit unusual because it started out cool, especially in Alberta. Fougeres says that July changed the conditions.

“Since around mid-July, we started seeing temperatures rise. We have a completely different second half of the summer.”

And as for August, Fougeres adds that while average temperatures typically peak in July, 30-degree temperatures are most common in August.

The heat makes it hard to fight the fire

Heat waves can be alarming when it comes to fire danger in Canada.

There were 325 fires in Saskatchewan this season, matching the five-year average. There were 819 fires in Alberta.

Derrick Forsyth, provincial information officer for Alberta Wildfire, says that while there were fewer fires this year compared to 2021, the fire area is larger.

So far last year, 1,123 forest fires in Alberta have burned 53,920 hectares. There have been 819 forest fires in the province this year, burning 107,517 hectares.

A wildfire raging northwest of Nordegg, Alta, prompted an evacuation order for parts of Clearwater County in July. (Alberta Wildfire)

Forsyth says the fire risk varies depending on where you are in the province, as some areas have had more rain in the past few days.

This week, fire risk ranges from high to extreme in the southern prairie and much of British Columbia, moderate to much of northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, and elevated in the NWT.

Heat waves can increase the risk of fires and make them difficult to control.

“If the temperature exceeds the relative humidity in the room, it means that it is really dry and will stay that dry,” says Forsyth.

“If a fire starts, it will burn very quickly and spread very quickly because it is so hot and so dry. There is no residual moisture in the atmosphere or on the ground to help mitigate this spread.”

Fire risk remains high or extreme in southern BC, Alta and Sasuke, and decreases slightly further north. (Natural Resources Canada)

After the wave breaks

Fougeres says such heatwaves can often be followed by the other extreme: violent storms.

“When we have that high pressure break down and the low pressure system goes through, it can use all of this heat and energy that builds up and release massive thunderstorms.”

These thunderstorms can pose a flooding hazard, especially if the soil is very dry.

Miles Dyke, professor of soil science at the University of Alberta, says that in severe drought conditions, drier soils can become hydrophobic — resistant to water uptake.

“And if there is too much precipitation…depending on the topography of the surface, it will flow to lower altitudes,” he says.

Although the south remains in drought conditions, the risk of the soil becoming water resistant is quite low due to this heat for the most part.

While less risky, Dyke says there are ways to help your garden.

“Maintain cover on your soil, whether it be a canopy of live vegetation or some sort of mulch. This will certainly protect the soil from drying out.”

Our planet is changing. This is our journalism. This story is part of the CBC News initiative Our Changing Planet, which aims to show and explain the effects of climate change. Follow the latest news on our Climate and Environment Page.