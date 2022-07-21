A hearing to examine Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 attack. Kinzinger, Luria Leading Hearing – Live Updates

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, plans to present a timeline Thursday of then-President Donald Trump’s fiery speech and what transpired in Congress and the White House during the 187 minutes between his speech. has A video encouraging the crowd to go home.

Committee members have argued that Trump’s lack of response is a dereliction of duty under the Constitution to protect Congress.

⌚ How long is the hearing? 8 pm EDT.

8 pm EDT. 🎤 Who will testify? The committee has not named the witnesses who will appear at Thursday’s hearing, but former Trump aides Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, who resigned shortly after Jan. 6, are expected to testify. Additionally, videotaped depositions from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone; former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Greg Jacobs, adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence; Already started describing that day.

A live timeline of Trump’s actions during the Capitol attack:On January 6, Trump was out of public view as aides urged him to act. That 187 minute break.

Why watch this 187 minutes?

The committee will examine events from 1:10 p.m. EDT, when Trump stopped to speak at his rally near the White House, to 4:17 p.m., when he posted a tweet with a video urging rioters to go home.

The committee gathered testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses and 100,000 pages of documents. But gaps remain. For example, the White House logs do not contain any calls made to or by Trump between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. on January 6.

“He wasn’t really doing anything to stop the riots,” said committee member Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We’ll go through minute by minute during that time frame, from where he left the stage on the Ellipse, came back to the White House, and actually sat in the White House, in the dining room, imploring his advisers. He continued to take action, to take more action.

Who are Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, the witnesses expected to testify?

Two new witnesses are expected to testify, each resigning after the January 6 attacks, along with cabinet secretaries and Northern Ireland’s special envoy.

Sarah Matthews, deputy press secretary, and Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser. At 2:24 pm, the two were upset by Trump’s tweet calling Vice President Mike Pence a coward. Pence refused to single-handedly reject electoral votes for President Joe Biden, as Trump and his lawyers had requested.

“It was clear it was escalating and escalating,” Matthews said in videotaped testimony played at the June 16 hearing. “The situation was already bad, and so it felt like he was pouring petrol on the fire by tweeting.”

The big question for the January 6 committee:Did Trump aide Mark Meadows help prevent — or fuel — the uprising?

Benny Thompson will lead the hearing remotely. Adam Kinzinger, Elaine Luria for proofreading

On January 6, the chairman of the committee, Rep. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., will then lead the hearing remotely. announced on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He said in a statement that he was experiencing mild symptoms despite being fully vaccinated.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. and Elaine Luria, D-Va., will oversee the presentation of evidence. Members of the nine-member committee have proceeded to question witnesses or present videotaped testimony and documentary evidence during eight hearings in June and July.

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon is on trial for ignoring a January 6 committee subpoena

The federal trial of Trump political strategist Steve Bannon began Monday. Bannon was charged with contempt after ignoring House subpoenas for documents and testimony. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $100,000 fine on each of the two charges.

The committee wants to ask Bannon about two calls he had with Trump on January 5, 2021.

After the first call, Bennon said on his podcast, “All hell will break loose tomorrow.” The two spoke again for six minutes, but the content of the call is unknown.

On the Steve Bannon trial:Steve Bannon’s lawyers called no witnesses at contempt hearing; Final arguments set for Friday

What did the January 6 committee cover in its first seven hearings on its findings?

During seven previous public hearings, the January 6 committee sought to prove that the former president oversaw and coordinated a plan to prevent a peaceful transfer of power.

The hearing covered: