A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan authorities are now investigating

Harry Hursty has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but one he bought on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online.

“We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of illegal attempts to sell voter assistance terminals purchased in Michigan,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is running for re-election in November, announced. statement last week.

And, in addition Tweet, Benson noted that the voting machine was originally from Wexford County and explained that it was not used to tabulate ballots. (Dominion-made devices are built to function as voting machines or ballot printing devices. In Michigan, they were used to print voter ballots.)

The US Election Assistance Commission Voting machines must be carefully located and kept under lock and key “in a tamper-proof location, preferably an election office.”

Hursty is a cybersecurity expert contracted by state-level election officials to investigate vulnerabilities in voting machines. That’s why he bought a Dominion Imagecast X machine when he saw it online, he told NPR during a phone interview.

“I’ve never looked inside one of them,” he said with some excitement.

Forking over $1,200 in an effort to clear up any lingering questions about ImageCast X’s origins, he sent an email alerting Michigan’s secretary of state’s office to the deal. When he buys a device online, he does something, he explained.

It’s a good thing he did.

“They didn’t know until they started looking that they were missing a piece of equipment,” Hursty said. “They really had no idea, and that’s the biggest threat to election security.”

As of Wednesday, the machine is still in the same unopened box it arrived in almost two weeks ago. Hursty said he is waiting for the FBI or some other law enforcement agency to pick up the 2020 device from his home in Connecticut.

“I’m waiting to find out if it’s been stolen – it will [the sale] Illegal – or not. If it doesn’t, the machine is mine and I can start,” he said on his analysis.

CNN reports that Ean Hutchison, an eBay seller who lives in Ohio, found the Dominion-made machine on a Michigan Goodwill website for just $7.99. He removed it and immediately put it up for sale on eBay.

Hutchison did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

In a post on eBay, Hutchison said the device was used “in the most recent Michigan election.”

Meanwhile, Michigan is one of several swing states, including Georgia and Colorado, where officials have launched an investigation into possible election tampering or interference by Donald Trump supporters hoping to overturn the 2020 election. In almost all cases, election deniers claim they are looking for evidence of voter fraud.

For Hirsty, the biggest threat to voting devices is not necessarily hacking, but human incompetence.

The 54-year-old is an expert in this field. He has been featured in two documentaries – Kill Chain: Cyber ​​War on US Elections and Emmy-nominated film, Hacking democracy – which pulls back the curtain on the US electoral system. Both offer an unsettling glimpse into the weaknesses of today’s election technology.

He said he has seen instances where election officials or polling station volunteers inadvertently mishandle devices or fail to follow security protocols.

“They don’t have proper training,” he said.

In other cases, people simply fail to keep track of the machine. “They leave them behind somewhere and completely forget them,” he said, citing one instance where election materials were left behind in a hotel for more than a year. “The hotel called and tried to tell them they left it but no one called back. So they sold it, which is legal for them.”

For those who don’t know, Hursty said it’s shocking to hear that voting machines can be bought and sold for little money.

“People think it’s a big deal but it happens all the time. Most of the time the vendor is a government, a county, or it’s electric recycling. … And that’s a good thing because hackers have a tool to make things. Safer.”

Hackers like him, he said, aren’t interested in weaponizing the weaknesses they find. To protect democracy, “the reason you open the machine is to learn the vulnerabilities of each machine”.

And there are plenty of other machines to tinker with while he waits for the Michigan investigation to unfold.

“I bought two more last month, so I’ll start them,” he said.