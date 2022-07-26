A growing number of GOP back Pelosi on Taiwan trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported plans to visit Taiwan have deepened Washington’s political divide, with President Joe Biden at odds over a visit to the self-governing island, while leading Republicans offer encouragement to a political rival. .

Pelosi’s supporters include a conservative Republican senator, at least two former Trump administration officials and the last speaker of the House to visit Taiwan, who is also a Republican. They are urging Biden to pull back on the trip, despite China threatening a forceful response if she goes.

Pelosi, D-Calif., has not publicly confirmed the visit. The White House and the speaker’s office have yet to directly challenge each other, and Biden has not publicly said Pelosi should not go.

A central part of Biden’s attempt to undercut China’s growing influence His foreign policy doctrine, but the Biden-China relationship is complicated, and he has sought to avoid unnecessarily escalating tensions. China regards democratic, autonomous Taiwan as its own territory and has raised the possibility of taking it over by force.

The White House is preparing for another call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the US president said he expects this week despite his COVID-19 diagnosis.

A growing chorus pushing Biden to publicly support Pelosi also raises the risk that the president will be seen as tough enough on China.

“Speaker Pelosi should go to Taiwan and President Biden should make it clear to Chairman Xi that there is nothing the Chinese Communist Party can do about it,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Monday. “No more weakness and self-restraint. It’s simple: Taiwan’s ally and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must meet with Taiwanese men and women who stare down the threat of Communist China.

The White House declined Monday to directly weigh in on Pelosi’s visit — including whether the speaker has Biden’s blessing — as she did not confirm it.

“The administration typically provides members of Congress with information and context regarding potential travel, including geopolitical and security considerations,” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said without directly responding to Pelosi’s possible plans. “Members of Congress make their own decisions.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price also declined to discuss any concerns.

“Let me reiterate our policy, which is that we are committed to cross-Strait peace and stability and to maintaining our ‘One China’ policy,” Price said, referring to the US position that allows Beijing to recognize and recognize the Chinese government. For informal ties and defense ties with Taipei.

Privately, the administration is particularly concerned that a combination of upcoming events could make the Chinese response to Pelosi’s visit stronger and more animated, according to officials. The upcoming Chinese Communist Party Congress in November, where Xi hopes to further consolidate his power, is one of those events.

International events in the coming months could also prompt China to react more forcefully than before if it believes its concerns are being ignored or its president is being disrespected, officials said. They include the annual UN General Assembly in September and several summits in Asia – the G-20 in Indonesia, the East Asia Summit in Cambodia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Thailand – set for October and November. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s perspective.

U.S. officials said the administration doubted whether China would act against Pelosi on its own or try to sabotage or disrupt the visit, but they said the administration has not ruled out increasing provocative overflights of Chinese military aircraft in or near Taiwan. Air and naval patrols are to be conducted in the Taiwan Strait. Officials said the administration did not rule out the possibility that China could accelerate its moves outside of Taiwan’s immediate region, potentially expanding military operations in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Earlier on Monday, Taipei conducted air strike drills And the island’s military has conducted routine defense exercises amid rising tensions over a potential visit, though there is no direct link between those exercises and threats from Beijing if Pelosi makes the trip.

The Chinese generally do not fully understand the concept of separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches. The last time the Speaker of the House visited Taiwan, Newt Gingrich, the speaker of the Republican-controlled House under a Democratic president, muddied those differences.

Pelosi’s visit comes at a time when Democrats control the House, Senate and White House, so there are concerns that the Chinese could see it as an administration move.

Gingrich himself tweeted in support of Pelosi on Monday: “What was the Pentagon thinking when it publicly warned against Speaker Pelosi going to Taiwan? If we are so threatened by the Chinese Communists, why should Beijing believe that we can help Taiwan survive, even if we cannot protect an American Speaker of the House. Cowardice is dangerous.”

Mark Esper, the defense secretary in the Trump administration, said on Monday that he had recently returned from Taipei and that more high-level US officials should visit to help shape US policy in the region. He also stressed that China should not have veto power over where US officials go.

“I think if the speaker wants to go, she should go,” Esper said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Meanwhile, Mike Pompeo, a Republican former secretary of state who served in the Trump administration, tweeted on Sunday: “Nancy, I go with you. I was banned in China, but not in freedom-loving Taiwan. See you there!”

Biden raised US government concerns about Pelosi’s visit last week, telling reporters after returning from Massachusetts that the military thinks her visit is “not a good idea right now.”

A spokesman for Pelosi again declined to comment Monday, citing security protocol. Pelosi said last week that “it’s very important for us to support Taiwan” and that she believes Biden means “maybe the military is afraid that our plane is going to be shot down by the Chinese or something like that.”

Pelosi has positioned herself as a lawmaker unafraid to confront Beijing From the moment she was sworn into Congress in 1987. When she visited Tiananmen Square two years after the massacre in 1989, she defied a banner reading “To those who died for democracy in China.” Three years ago, Pelosi supported pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, again drawing the ire of the Chinese government.

She had planned to visit Taiwan in April, but postponed her trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

AP congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.