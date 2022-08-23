New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Video of an incident on a Southern California beach shows Border Patrol agents in a physical confrontation with two suspected smugglers, and the FBI is investigating, the Washington Examiner reported.

Footage posted on TikTok by user @yeseniam17 Shared on Instagram By a spokesperson on Monday. Myra Flowers, R-Texas.

“The video I posted yesterday is just a small example of what our brave men and women of CBP deal with on a daily basis,” Flores said in a statement to the Examiner. “Left unsupported by this administration and thanks to their open border policies, disrespect and misconduct toward our law enforcement officers has reached alarming levels.”

Flores included the hashtags #BackTheGreen and #BackTheBadge in his post.

Border Patrol agents arrest illegal immigrants wearing gilly suits to blend into the desert

The video begins with a Border Patrol agent pinning a shirtless man to the ground with his hands behind his back. The camera then pans to the right, where another man is seen berating a second agent, occasionally lunging forward while the agent swings a baton at him.

Two other agents came to help, and one of them ran over and tackled the man from behind, sending him to the ground.

Texas govt vows to keep sending illegal immigrants to NYC, DC despite mayors’ ire

Throughout the video, a crowd can be heard shouting from behind a border fence in Tijuana, Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the outlet that an FBI-led investigation is underway.