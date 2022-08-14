New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A minority House Republican investigation found that 800 Americans have left Afghanistan since the Taliban took over, highlighting ongoing efforts to bring every American home.

The report, drawn from data collected by House Republicans and the State Department, shows a steady pace of immigration, with 479 American deportations through December 14, 2021. Previous GOP reports From the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Biden administration initially vowed not to hold back any American citizens and said, “We will stay to get them all out.” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later acknowledged that at least 100 Americans remained in the country after the final pull-out.

Subsequent reports have highlighted the severity of the problem the administration continues to face as it tries to bring every American citizen home.

A State Department spokeswoman confirmed the number of evictions after the withdrawal, adding that at least 600 legal permanent residents have also been deported during that time, Politico reported.

An earlier Senate report harshly criticized the Biden administration for ignoring “numerous intelligence reports” about the Taliban’s potential for a quick takeover of Kabul and “abandoning thousands of Afghan partners.”

A new 118-page House report argues that “choices in the power corridors in DC led to tragic but avoidable consequences: 13 dead service members, American lives still in grave danger, increased threats to the security of our homeland, for years to come.” Standing abroad has stigmatized and encouraged enemies around the world.”

A spokesperson for the National Security Council told Axios that the report is “full of mischaracterizations, cherry-picked information and false claims.”

The House report noted that the Biden administration and the State Department refused to provide “required information on the unconditional US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” preventing the minority committee from completing a “thorough investigation.”

“The Biden administration has largely wasted four months since the president announced a full withdrawal, failing to adequately plan for the anticipated Taliban takeover,” the committee wrote.

“Failure to anticipate the influx of refugees at Kabul airport, known as Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), despite the military’s assessment that Kabul was at risk of being taken over by the Taliban, initially had insufficient numbers of US personnel deployed, creating a powder keg explosion that accompanied chaotic scenes. took place, including images of Afghans dying,” the lawmakers wrote.

Lawmakers made clear the party’s intention to produce documents from the State Department if Republicans win a majority in midterm elections later this year.