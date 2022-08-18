New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A hammerhead shark swimming off an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays Monday morning.

In a video shared on Facebook by Katarena Peak, an apparent hammerhead shark is seen swooping in the water, chasing stingrays at high speed in the shallow waters of the Gulf.

A group of beachgoers can be seen watching at the water’s edge, with a few stragglers scrambling out of the shark-infested water as the action moves closer to shore.

“This is the first time we’ve seen anything like this for sure,” Deshotel said Fox 10.“I was looking out the window…there it was. A huge 10 to 12 foot hammerhead…we don’t know how big it was, but it was huge.”

Peek told Fox News Digital that she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel, visit Orange Beach every year.

The couple was joined by the Deshotel family on the 10th floor balcony of the Regency Isle condos.

Peek said she started recording the video with her iPhone around 10 a.m.

“We saw a total of 15 sharks that morning, the hammerhead being the biggest we saw. They chased the stingrays, but they didn’t interact with any of the people in the water.”

The video, posted on Facebook, had 75K shares as of Wednesday afternoon.