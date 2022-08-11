New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Peter Putnam of Dalton, Georgia, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced him to raise his voice and rally for Ukrainian independence from its aggressive neighbor.

He did so with a heartfelt song meant to help those displaced by the war.

Thousands of miles away from his North Georgia community, the conflict between Ukraine and its larger neighbor continues.

“Once the war started, we started getting these daily pictures from different news outlets of these atrocities, and I sat back and thought, ‘What does this mean? What does this mean for Europe? What does this mean? The world? What does this mean for freedom-loving people to see a sovereign nation invaded? He said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“I wanted something more to create change,” he added.

“So I asked myself, what can I do to raise awareness of what’s going on?”

The former professional bodybuilder turned independent artist turned to his muse in music.

He picked up a guitar and started strumming it until he found a well-strung chord.

“I was looking for ideas, and I came across chord voicings and progressions that I thought were really interesting,” he says.

“So I kept playing it. I happened to be catching the news on television. It was muted, but I saw the daily report coming out of the Ukraine and it seemed to fit the emotion that was being played. The guitar,” Putnam said.

“It’s cold,” he added.

Before long, Putnam added the full first verse to the tune — and explained it for Fox News Digital: “Fear is rising in the streets, bombs are going off, we can’t sleep. Tanks are rolling into town. Where’s our courage now?”

He added, “And that’s coming from the pictures I’ve seen on the news.”

He said he knew he had his chorus and his title when he heard Ukraine’s ambassador to America say, “This is Putin’s war. We didn’t want this war.”

“We Didn’t Want Your War” was put together with the help of Ken Steerts, a former member of the popular Christian rock band Skillet.

Stewart is president of Memphis, Tennessee’s Visible Music College, where Putnam is an alum.

“I recorded an acoustic demo on my iPhone and sent it [Steorts] And he said to him, ‘Tell me what you think.’

Putnam’s cover art features a vibrant Ukrainian flag against a background of smoke.

“He emailed me back the same day and told me he liked it.”

The project’s trajectory changed shortly thereafter, and Putnam’s work moved to American Recording Studios in Memphis.

This is the same studio where American music legend Elvis Presley recorded hit songs like “Suspicious Minds” and “In the Ghetto” for his 1969 studio album “From Elvis in Memphis”.

At that time, the popular background vocals of Belarusian singer Dana Vasileuskaya entered the scene.

“When she came [to the studio]There’s no guarantee it’s going to work,” Putnam told Fox News Digital.

“But we didn’t have to worry about that because she just came and killed it. She was a huge asset to the song and really complimented my vocals.”

Putnam said Vasiliyskaya was not the only European representative to appear in the single.

He pointed to the cover art, which features a vibrant Ukrainian flag against a background of smoke.

“A Ukrainian girl helped me with that artwork,” he says, adding that he sees the opportunity to work with two collaborators as a unique way to combine Eastern Europe and the US.

Since its release, the song has garnered attention from Putnam’s local community — as well as from people in Ukraine.

“A Ukrainian news outlet featured the song and wrote a little bit about it,” he said.

“I understand a lot that some media in Ukraine shared this song.”

Putnam said his goal for the song was to keep support for Ukraine alive.

He said he hopes to mobilize many people to do whatever they can to contribute to the greater good.

“Not everyone can physically step into a conflict zone, but we can all do something,” he said.

“Why do we allow an atrocity to speak up or not speak out?”

“We Don’t Want Your War” is available on YouTube Music, Apple Music and more.