A Georgia woman is accused of shooting a female police officer in Clayton County overnight Wednesday before getting involved in a shootout with Atlanta police after driving north into the city.

Atlanta police shot the suspect after he opened fire on officers, police said.

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized.

Clayton County Police officers initially responded to a home in Jonesboro, Georgia for a report of a suicidal person, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Officer Damica Lloyd made contact with the suspect, identified as Ayanna Pryor, 25. Pryor called police threatening to kill himself, the department said.

Police said Pryor then produced a handgun and shot Lloyd before fleeing in the Jeep. Lloyd, who had been with the force for a year and a half, was rushed to a hospital, stabilized and underwent surgery, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said at a news conference.

“She will be able to move on and we are praying for her recovery,” he said of Lloyd, who has done “exceptionally well” with the department.

The department put out a BOLO (be out of lookout) for Pryor’s Jeep, and she was stopped by Atlanta police as she headed north into the city.

Pryor shot Atlanta officers after they asked her to show her hands. Officers returned fire and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition, both police departments said.

The Atlanta officer was not injured.

Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the department’s officers “want to be commended for their bravery this morning. They were looking for this criminal to engage her before she could harm her again. Our officers acted decisively and courageously, and I want to do that. Appreciate them for their efforts.”

He said he is praying for the recovery of the officer and the suspect.

The Clayton County Police Department, Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

Suicide is mentioned in this story. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).