New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Georgia deputy police chief was arrested in Florida for soliciting prostitution in the Sunshine State.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested Thursday in Polk County, Florida.

He is accused of prostitution, obscenity or solicitation of another for assignment.

A Georgia thief stabbed a man at a mall outside Atlanta, then was shot by police

The Cartersville Police Department said in a Facebook post that DePrima has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Georgia 11-year-old boy steals truck at 100 mph, eludes police

Click here to get the Fox News app

Diprima has been with the department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015.