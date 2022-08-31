New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

French tennis player Benoit Paire did something strange Experience at the US Open She lost in straight sets to Cameron Norrie in the first round on Tuesday.

On a A hot day in New York The pair lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, losing the third set in just 20 minutes, looking despondent as they raced through the match.

“Maybe he got the heat,” Norrie said after the match.

“Obviously it was very hot, and by the end of that third set he was playing very quickly and trying to make points very short. And maybe the heat got to him.”

Before the end of the third set, the pair were seen packing their bags with Norrie trailing 5-0.

After the match, Paire was asked if the US Open would be the last time tennis fans would see him at a Grand Slam event, and Paire admitted that he needed to find motivation.

“I was leading 5-3. I could have taken the second set. It would have done me good in the head, but my demons came again and again – double faults – and it always starts the same way,” Pierre told the French. Magazine L’Equipe according to Yahoo Sport Australia.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m not sure I’ll continue the season, maybe hang in there and see if I start again next year.

“Even in Grand Slams, I find it hard to fight. I hope some motivation will make me love tennis. Right now, I’m happiest when I’m at home and I’m happy. You in the tournament.”

