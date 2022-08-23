off
A Europe-bound flight was diverted to Boston’s Logan International Airport due to smoke in the cockpit.

The Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt, Germany took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8.20pm on Monday.

According to FlightAware, the plane was west of Nova Scotia when it diverted to make an unscheduled landing at Logan International Airport.

Air traffic control tower planes at Boston Logan Airport on March 13, 2019 in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the flight was diverted due to smoke in the cockpit.

“At that point the crew applied oxygen masks. The aircraft landed in Logan without further incident at 10:25 p.m.,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A Lufthansa Airbus A340 aircraft from a window at Frankfurt Airport on May 2, 2018 in Germany.

Police said there were 326 people on board the Boeing 747 plane.

No injuries were reported.

Lufthansa did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.