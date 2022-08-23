New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Europe-bound flight was diverted to Boston’s Logan International Airport due to smoke in the cockpit.

The Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt, Germany took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8.20pm on Monday.

According to FlightAware, the plane was west of Nova Scotia when it diverted to make an unscheduled landing at Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the flight was diverted due to smoke in the cockpit.

Law enforcement activity issues temporary ground stop at New York’s LaGuardia Airport: FAA

“At that point the crew applied oxygen masks. The aircraft landed in Logan without further incident at 10:25 p.m.,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Police said there were 326 people on board the Boeing 747 plane.

Las Vegas airport flights grounded after ‘baseless’ reports of spark panic shooting

No injuries were reported.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lufthansa did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.