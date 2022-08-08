type here...
A fourth set of human remains have been found in Lake Mead as water levels continue to fall.

Since May, authorities have found four sets of human remains in Lake Mead, as the country's largest reservoir has extremely low water levels.

Since May, authorities have found four sets of human remains in Lake Mead, as the country’s largest reservoir has extremely low water levels.

More human remains were found at Lake Mead, officials said on Saturday.

Park rangers have responded to reports of human skeletons found on the lake. swim on the beach is the fourth set found on the lake since May.

Park rangers and a diving team from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have set up a perimeter to retrieve the remains, officials said. The investigation is ongoing and the county medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

Located about 20 miles east of Las Vegas, Lake Mead was formed by the Hoover Dam and can hold more water than any other reservoir in the United States. It supplies water to millions of people.

The barrel containing the body was discovered when the level of Lake Mead in Nevada dropped.

Here is a brief timeline of the human remains found in Lake Mead in recent months:

May 1, 2022: Hemenway harbor

Sailors discovered the body in a barrel after an extremely low water level exposed the bottom of the lake.

Authorities said the man’s belongings indicate he died between 1970s and 1980s. They believe that the man died as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to earlier reports from the Associated Press, a barrel of skeletal remains was found in the Lake Hemenway Harbor area. It’s also close to Swim Beach.

The drought in the western United States is getting worse. Climate change makes matters worse

May 7, 2022: Callville Bay

Two sisters found skeletal remains in Callville Bay. Clark County Coroner Melanie Rose believes the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 23 and 37. CNN.

Rose said the set was more skeletal than previous remains found that contained organ tissue, CNN also reports.

The cause of death in this case remains unknown.

July 25, 2022: swimming beach

There have been reports of another set of remains found at Floating Beach. authorities. The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not been determined.

Drought worsening

The newest discovery of human remains found in the lake comes as the reservoir suffers from an ongoing 22-year drought.

Lake Mead has reached its lowest water level since 1937 and is 27% full. NASA.

The Associated Press reported in May that Las Vegas has begun pumping water from deep within the lake due to how depleted the reservoir is.

These droughts, exacerbated by climate change, continue to ravage the West. The area is experiencing its driest period in at least 1,200 years.

National

3 states and Washington agree to save more water in Lake Mead amid falling levels

Nevada, Arizona, and California, along with the federal government, have reached $200 million deal to try to conserve more water in Lake Mead this year and next, according to Alex Hager of Colorado’s KUNC member station.

