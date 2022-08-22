New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is a recipe fit for a queen.

Darren McGrady, Former private chef to Queen Elizabeth, claims that the reigning monarch ate jam sandwiches every day since he was a toddler. He revealed that the 96-year-old loves strawberry preserves made from fruit grown in the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“The Queen was given jam pennies in the nursery as a child,” McGrady said in a recently released video from his YouTube channel, published in July last year. “She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since.”

According to McGrady, the sandwiches are made of bread with a little butter and jam, then cut into circles about the size of an old British penny.

As part of The delicate tradition of afternoon teaMcGrady, who was the Queen’s chef for 11 years, also revealed the monarch’s solution to a familiar conundrum for British scone lovers: jam first or cream?

“Queen is always jam first,” he said in an exclusive video. “The jam went on with that delicious, clotted cream.”

Also, Elizabeth was always partial to fresh strawberries.

“The Queen eats strawberries three or four nights a week at Balmoral if it’s in season,” he said.

However, anyone who tried to give her out-of-season berries would suffer. At the supper table, McGrady joked that the January batch meant “off with your head.”

Buckingham Palace does not comment on the Queen’s sandwich preferences.

Back in July 2021, McGrady was spoken to Fox News Digital About cooking for Princess Diana, as well as her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

McGrady worked in the kitchen as the princess’s chef during her four birthdays. He says Diana hasn’t made much of a fuss about it over the years. Instead, she celebrates “quietly” with friends or, if her birthday falls on a weekday, she has dinner at home with her boys.

“It’s not a big celebration for her,” McGrady said. “She could have gone somewhere like San Lorenzo on her birthday [restaurant] Have a leisurely meal with a friend. In the evening, she usually takes a bath or shower, throws on a white towel and robe, dries her hair with a towel, comes into the kitchen and says, ‘Okay, get ready for dinner.'”

“It’s very quiet, very low-key,” McGrady added. “I think she’s like a lot of women because it’s another birthday and she’s like, ‘I don’t want to celebrate getting older’.”

Despite her reserved demeanor, McGrady made it a joke Diana’s birthdays are served One of his busiest days of the year at the palace.

“It’s the most vigorous workout I’ve ever had in a second-floor kitchen,” laughs McGrady, noting that it’s not because he’s “banging dishes in the kitchen.”

“Every five minutes it’s one of the charities or a friend sending flowers, so I have to run downstairs, open the door, get the flowers, bring them back in and upstairs, and then the doorbell goes again,” he said. Said.

The author of “Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen” believes that if the princess were still alive, she would spend her days enjoying time with her grandchildren, especially her great-granddaughter.

“A princess always, always, always wants a little girl,” he said. “She held my daughter Kelly as a baby after that [my wife] Wendy and Kelly come out of the hospital. She really wanted a little girl. I think she’s going to spend as much time as possible with Charlotte and hopefully Lilibet, having fun with those young ladies. Boys too, obviously, but she loves little girls.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.