Former Oregon State defensive lineman Elu Aydon has been arrested for two counts of armed robbery in Washington state. According to the county sheriff’s department, authorities have been searching for Aidan since April.

Back on April 15, authorities were searching for Aidan after an armed robbery at a Handy Corner store in Puyallup, Washington. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with $200 after demanding cash in the cashier’s hand.

According to FOX 13 Seattle, that particular robbery happened less than a week after another convenience store robbery in Tacoma, in which Aidan was also a suspect.

On Wednesday, Tacoma police caught Aidan in a stolen car at a motel. He now faces two counts of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. The court set his bail at $25,000.

A three-star prospect out of Lyon High School, Aidan played for Oregon State from 2015-19. He was productive for the Beavers during his time in Corvallis, picking up 104 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 45 games.