New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Stan Van Gundy, a former professional basketball coach and NBA analyst for the TNT network, was slammed on Twitter Saturday after comparing President Biden’s student loan handouts to Jesus Christ’s multiplication of loaves and fishes.

On Saturday, the former Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons head coach shared a biblical meme on Twitter in an attempt to mock conservative criticism of Biden’s much-maligned student loan handout proposed earlier this week.

The meme had a classical picture of Jesus Christ’s miracle of multiplication of loaves and fishes, whereby Christ gave only two loaves and a few fishes to a crowd of five thousand people. A caption accompanying the painting satirically states, “Jesus’ miracle of loaves and fishes was a slap in the face to all the people who brought their own food.”

The meme was intended to crack down on conservatives who protested against the student loan handout, which was designed to use taxpayer money to get rid of the $10,000 in loan debt owed by every American college student with less than $125,000.

The Biden administration is sending a message on how the $500B student loan handout will affect inflation, experts say

Emphasizing the point that even conservatives would be against Jesus’ miracles, Stan Van Gundy provided his own headline for the post, writing “Republican Logic.”

Conservatives in the pulpit saw firsthand this attempt to guilt Christians into buying left-wing politics.

Drawing a stark contrast between Christ’s miracle and government redistributing taxpayer money, conservative commentator Noam Blum asked, “Stan, where did the loaves and fishes come from?”

Writer Ron Basilian blasted Van Gundy, “Love it. 1. The left thinks government is God. 2. The left thinks social programs are miracles and don’t obey the laws of thermodynamics.”

Conservative and First Amendment attorney Casey Mattox tweeted, “I don’t think some basketball coaches have a thorough understanding of political science or the Bible.”

“When Biden can magically turn a single barista’s $50k Masters of Eng Lit college loan into $500B, we’ll be talking about Jesus,” wrote InsideSources managing editor Michael Graham.

Conservative radio host Joe Cunningham blasted Van Gundy, tweeting, “You’d be shocked to find out how ignorant he is of this issue and of Christianity.”

Former Daily Wire commentator Elisha Cross responded to Van Gundy’s tweet with a facepalm emoji, showing her strong displeasure with the claim.

Shia LeBeouf converted to Catholicism after studying the film ‘Padre Pio’

Conservative actor Nick Searcy slammed Van Gundy, tweeting, “Bad memes from fat people bowing to the CCP never fed a hungry child.”

And Red State Front Page contributor Bonchi drew a crucial distinction between miracles and student loan handouts, tweeting, “The government is not Jesus and the loaves and fishes are not confiscated from the people on the coast. The distribution was also not ‘targeted’ to a select few.”

[But] Other than that, great analogy,” snarked the account.

Click here to get the Fox News app