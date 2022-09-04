New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former MIT graduate student is being held on $20 million bond after he shot and killed a Yale graduate student last year, and the officer leading the four-month manhunt is expected to appear in court several times this week after the trial continues.

Qinxuan Pan, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher originally from China, is charged with murder in connection with the February 6, 2021, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in New Haven, Connecticut.

More than a year and a half after the brutal slaying, Pan is set to go on trial Tuesday on a murder charge, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch’s online docket.

Judge Gerald Harmon is expected to either hold a probable cause hearing or proceed with the case after granting several defense requests for time to review the evidence.

Pan has not entered a plea to the murder charge and the motive for the killing remains unclear.

Jiang, who served in the US Army and National Guard, grew up in Chicago before attending the University of Washington and eventually Yale to pursue a graduate degree in environmental studies. He was described by friends and family as a devout Christian and had proposed to Zion Perry just a week before he was murdered. Perry previously attended MIT as an undergrad and was photographed with Pan at a university dance in 2020.

The two were friends on Facebook, where Perry posted the engagement, but no further connection is known.

On the day of the murder, Pan stole a GMC Terrain from a Mansfield, Massachusetts, car dealership after taking it for a test drive and never returning. Police arrived at Pan’s home in Madden, Massachusetts to search the vehicle, but his mother told officers he had changed his cell phone number and that law enforcement had visited her home several times for “mental illness issues.”

Pan allegedly cross state lines, And the stolen vehicle was dragged off the railroad tracks in North Haven, Connecticut, not long after Jiang’s shooting in nearby New Haven. Police initially questioned Pan, but he had left by the time they returned to the motel where he was staying.

Initially named a person of interest in Jiang’s murder, Pan was formally charged with murder on February 26, 2021, by a warrant issued by the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office. But months would pass without any sign of the Shanghai-born American citizen.

Pan was seen driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia, in the early morning hours of February 11, 2021, the US Marshals Service said. But then, he was essentially on the wind, and the Marshals Service declared a “nationwide manhunt” on March 1, 2021.

Interpol was later issued a “red notice” for PAN for murder and grand larceny.

He was eventually arrested on May 14, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama, in an apartment rented under a false name and in possession of $19,000 in cash, seven cell phones, seven SIM cards, and his father’s passport. Prosecutors have argued that his family’s financial resources make him a flight risk.