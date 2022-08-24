New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former employee at an Orlando-area theme park and a Central Florida teacher were convicted this month of trying to meet a minor for sex.

Dennis Lee Line, 51, of Winter Springs, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison, a Justice Department news release said.

Lee — a former Universal Orlando employee — taught at Oviedo High School for 18 years, ending in 2019, according to New York Post.

Lee met on February 9 as a 15-year-old girl on an online dating application. Later that day, the 15-year-old girl — who was actually an undercover police officer — and Line began sending text messages. each other. In text messages, Line began discussing sex and meeting up later that night so he could teach her about sex and perform oral sex on her, according to the release.

After quitting his job at a theme park, Laine agrees to meet a 15-year-old girl from Orange County. Unknown to Rekha, the 15-year-old girl was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. Rekha was arrested as soon as she reached the meeting place.

The case was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orlando Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A sentencing date has been set for November 2.