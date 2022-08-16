type here...
A former cop who testified against a friend escaped jail on January 6

A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor joined the Capitol in the Jan. 6 uprising. He avoided jail on Tuesday for his role in it.

Former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a fellow officer to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. Then-President Donald Trump was sentenced to one year of probation and 59 days of house arrest.

Prosecutors did not seek prison terms For Fraker, citing his substantial cooperation and trial testimony against former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson. Fracker’s cooperation came at “great personal cost,” prosecutors said, noting that Robertson was not only Fracker’s colleague, but also a father figure whom he sometimes called “Dad.”

Robertson, an Army veteran convicted by a jury He was sentenced last week for storming the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. He was behind bars for more than seven years. It matches the longest prison sentence ever handed down in hundreds of capital riot-related cases.

Fracker, a Marine Corps veteran, told jurors that Robertson invited him to Washington, DC, to watch Trump speak.. Two off-duty officers flew to Washington in the morning with a third man, and as they approached the Capitol, they donned gas masks and joined the rioters..

    • During his sentencing hearing in federal court in Washington, Fracker apologized for his actions.

    “Yes, I was there with someone else. Yes, I was there because I believed him based on lies, but he didn’t tell me how to act that day. I acted on my own, and I apologize for that,” Fraker told the judge.

    Prosecutors said they did not know Robertson destroyed two cellphones containing incriminating videos and photos taken Jan. 6 without Fracker’s cooperation. Prosecutors wrote that his testimony helped prosecutors “establish Robertson’s corrupt intent” to obstruct congressional proceedings without relying on Robertson’s social media postings.

    Fraker’s first January conviction for conspiracy. 6 The first defendant served the sentence after obtaining a cooperation agreement with the defendant and prosecutors.

    Rocky Mount, a town of about 5,000 residents about a four-hour drive southwest of Washington, fired Robertson and Fracker after deadly riots.

    Robertson and Fracker were among nearly 850 people charged with federal crimes in connection with their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 350 of them pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor crimes, and more than 230 were sentenced.

    Follow AP’s coverage of the January 6 uprising at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.

