A former Loveland, Colorado, police officer was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail for her role in the 2020 fatal arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Daria Jalali had previously pleaded guilty to the arrest of Karen Garner. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail for failing to intervene when another officer misbehaved with her. After her prison sentence, Jalali will have three years of probation.

Lawmakers increased penalties for the crime in 2020 as part of a police reform bill passed that year amid protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Former Officer Austin Hopp arrested Garner after he left the store without paying for about $14 worth of merchandise. Police body camera video released last year shows Garner repeatedly saying she was trying to get home.

After Garner gets away from him, the footage shows Hopp grabbing her arm, pushing her to the ground and handcuffing her. Later, he pushes her on the hood of his car and when she tries to turn around, he moves her bent left arm near her head. Garner soon began to slide toward the ground. After handcuffing Garner, Jalali says, “Stand up! We’re not going to hold you.”

Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Loveland and police officers. Garner’s attorney said her client dislocated his shoulder and fractured his humerus bone during the interaction.

Hopp was sentenced in May to five years in prison for treating Garner. Loveland settled a lawsuit filed by Garner for $3 million. Her family said her condition deteriorated after her arrest and as a result she requires round-the-clock care.

Jalali apologized to Garner and her family in court, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported. She told Judge Joshua Lehman that she thought Garner was drunk and that Garner was only complaining about her handcuffs so she could get out of them.

“I wanted to be a good police officer and my heart was in the right place, but I still fell short,” she said.

Lehman said Jalali should have known Garner was a “fragile” woman who suffered from mental health issues.

Loveland is 50 miles north of Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.