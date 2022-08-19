New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield told Fox News on Thursday that while he supports a planned “reset,” it could take “years” to eradicate the academic culture that has tarnished the CDC.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky They announced in a statement Wednesday that they plan to restructure the organization amid national criticism over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Redfield, who served as CDC director from 2018 until last year, praised his successor’s “self-identity” in an interview on “The Story” Thursday, saying he hopes the restructuring will bring the CDC closer to its original mission. Public Health Response Agency.

CDC shakeup announcement fired on Twitter: ‘I have an idea…jail sentences’

“It’s an important step she’s taking,” Redfield said. “Challenges in the 75 years that the CDC has been in existence, the public health response and whether it’s really kind of dwarfed its original mission — it looks like an academic organization.”

Resetting the agency’s culture will be tough, Redfield said, calling for a revamp on using available data in real time, instead of waiting “until they’ve wrapped all the data in a bow” to initiate a public health response. .

“It’s going to take some time to change that culture, because obviously people who are dedicated to public health have learned to work and be incentivized for their performance based on a lot of academic models,” he said. “We need to get back to creating this agency so it’s a public health response agency.”

Former CDC director rejects natural-occurrence theory of Covid propounded by FAUCI

Redfield called on Congress to work with the agency throughout the transition, saying that, in the past, the CDC “has not been supported at the level it needs to be. [be].”

“One of the limitations, which was very clear when I got there, was that the agency didn’t really have the level of support it needed, especially from the core competencies of the human workforce,” he said. “Real-time data, data modernization, laboratory resiliency, a global health footprint. I hope Congress will work with CDC in the coming years to help make this transition so they can regain their primary mission as a public health response agency, not an academic institution.”

Regarding the agency’s current handling of the rise in monkeypox infections in the US, Redfield said, “There is no doubt that the agency, Unfortunately , Reactive, not proactive.” Asked by host Gillian Turner if she thought the agency still had a chance to mount a proper public response, Redfield said bluntly, “That ship has sailed.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“But,” he continued, “I will say… self-identification is an important first step to course correction. I think this self-identification is real. I think it will actually take years to change course. CDC still has the mantra as our public health response agency. I think it’s an agency that needs to be, but it needs a cultural change. It needs significant restructuring and support from Congress to give it a constructive, at this time. The financial ability to accomplish that mission.”