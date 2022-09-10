New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Central California elementary school principal is facing cruelty charges against a minor after a video surfaced showing him pushing a student to the ground.

In the video, former Wolters Elementary School principal Brian Vollhart is seen pushing a student in the chest during breakfast on June 7 in Fresno, California, causing him to fall to the floor. KTVU-TV reported .

According to the Fresno Unified School District, Vollhardt and other staff members were interacting with an upset special needs student and the principal chose to “aggressively push the student down” instead of “de-escalating the situation.”

The school district initiated a process to discipline Vollhart at which point Vollhart resigned and is no longer employed by the school.

Schools close, switch to remote learning due to heat as doe blames climate change

School District Superintendent Bob Nelson called Vollhart’s actions “reprehensible” and “absolutely will not be tolerated at any level at Fresno Unified.”

The district says the incident has been reported to both police and child protective services.

Republicans must nationalize California’s crime crisis to defeat Democrats in November

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says the incident was reported to police on June 9, but they were informed of the incident about three months later on September 6.

“I can tell you as a police chief in this community, I have a real problem with how this boy was treated. As a parent of a 9-year-old boy, who is exactly the same age as the victim. In this case and who suffers from anxiety and always handles the situation well. No, it’s disturbing how someone who was supposed to protect and support this child treated them,” Balderrama said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Walhart is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 26 on a charge of intentional cruelty to a minor.