A Florida man died after falling down a sand dune while filming the sunrise on Monday, police said.

Other beachgoers later saw parts of the man’s body sticking out of the sand and called the police. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 35 years old, but has not released the name.

“In the morning a beachgoer saw part of the victim’s body sticking out of the sand and called for help. It appears the man died hours earlier of asphyxiation due to being trapped under the sand,” MCSO wrote in a statement.

“Criminals say no foul play was observed and it appears that the victim was resting under a sand dune while taking a video of the sunrise, but the dune collapsed,” police added.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in the death, but toxicology tests are still being conducted on the body.

“Investigators are awaiting toxicology tests, which have been confirmed. Those tests, however, are unlikely to rule the incident as a tragic accident,” police said.

The police have expressed the possibility that the man may have died a few hours before he was found.