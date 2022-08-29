New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man convicted of raping, kidnapping and attempting to murder his ex-wife abruptly axed his lawyer so he could cross-examine her in an unpopular move with the jury.

A panel took just five hours on Friday to find 45-year-old Trevor Summers guilty of all 11 counts against him.

In a surprising twist, Summers decided to represent himself last week and was grilled on the stand by ex-wife Alyssa Mathewson after she testified that he held her hostage, molested her and sexually assaulted her during the terrifying two-day ordeal. going to die

“Did I threaten you with sex?” Summers asked Mathewson, with whom he shares five children, during cross-examination in Hillsborough County Circuit Court in Tampa.

“You broke into my house in the middle of the night while I was sleeping, attacked me and tied me up. Yes, you threatened me to have sex with you so I accepted it. You forced me to have sex with you,” she said. said, clearly upset. “You raped me!”

Summer pressed quietly, “So you call it rape?”

“That’s the definition of rape!” Mathewson countered.

After learning that Mathewson had begun dating other men during their bitter divorce, Summers hatched a murder-suicide plot. He crawled through the window of her home on March 11, 2017, said goodbye to their children, and then strung Mathewson with Christmas lights.

She testified that he raped her twice, crushed her with a pillow until she lost consciousness and strangled her with a rope – despite an order of protection barring all contact.

While she was sick, Mathewson drove her through several counties in Florida. In the Walgreens parking lot, she narrowly escaped and screamed, “Please help! Call the police.” But Summers dragged her back into the car and cut one of her wrists as punishment, she testified.

The twisted dad wrote a farewell letter to his children saying mum and dad were “watching you from heaven” – but was stopped by police before he could carry out his sick plan.

The most damning witness in the case may have been Summers himself, who recorded videotapes of his confessions that were played for jurors in court.

“I woke Alisa up and I’ve been holding her against her will ever since —” he said in one clip. “And I tied her up so she wouldn’t contact the authorities and gave me enough time to get out of town.”