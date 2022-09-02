New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man obsessed with the mass shooting was charged with leaving dead animals — including a mutilated duck — at a Parkland school memorial near the site of the 2018 massacre, authorities announced Friday.

Robert Mondragon, 29, launched his alleged attack at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Memorial Garden on July 18 after the start of gunman Nikolas Cruz’s ongoing criminal trial in Fort Lauderdale.

Jurors will decide whether the 23-year-old Cruz, who already admitted the crime Sentenced to death or life imprisonment for the Valentine’s Day incitement that left 17 dead.

On July 20, a school crossing guard first noticed a duck with its cavity cut out on a memorial bench.

The next day there was a dead raccoon in the same spot, followed ten days later by a lifeless opossum, officials said.

A deputy pulled over Mondragon in a white Nissan Sentra on July 31 for illegally tinted windows and found bird feathers and blood on the front passenger side floorboard.

“Mondragon told the deputy that he had the dead bird in his car because he liked the ‘metal and blood smell of a dead animal,'” according to the police report.

An investigation revealed photos of Mondragon allegedly on his phone posing with dead animals, and surveillance footage captured his car at the memorial site.

Tate Langdon’s facial tattoos from “American Horror Story” – a TV series based on the Columbine High School massacre – have also revealed a school shooting frenzy and facial tattoos.

Authorities seized evidence that Mondragon anxiously backed into the cruise line on the day of the 2022 Parkland shooting.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Mondragon is being held without bond on three counts of desecration of a monument.

He was first taken into custody Aug. 4 for violating a risk protection order and on probation for battery and indecent exposure, authorities said.