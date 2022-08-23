off
Rep. Matt Getz, R-Fl. A Florida man who tried to defraud a family member was sentenced Monday by a federal judge to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Stephen Alford, 62, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in December and admitted months earlier to engaging in a scheme involving correspondence between himself and Getz’s father, former state Senate President Don Getz.

Alford Don Gaetz said that if he He was paid $25 million To help free American hostages in Iran, President Joe Biden will arrange to pardon Matt Gaetz in a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

Alford claimed access to the president.

Rep. Stephen Alford was sentenced to 63 months in prison for trying to defraud a family member of Rep. Matt Getz, R-FL.

Sentencing for the fraudster was delayed five times, WEAR-TV reported. Federal Judge Casey Rogers in Pensacola said Alford will receive credit for time served.

The scheme was discovered in March 2021 when the FBI interviewed Don Getz about his communications with Alford and another person known as “Person A”.

A Fort Walton Beach, Florida man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for trying to extort $25 million from the family of Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Getz.

Don Getz told investigators that four days before the interview he received a text from “Person A” requesting a meeting to “discuss the current investigation and the charges that will be filed against him. [Matt Gaetz]”, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

The communication comes amid reports that Matt Getz is being investigated for possible sex crimes. Criminal charges have not been filed against the GOP lawmaker, who denies the allegations.

Matt Getz

Matt Getz’s father Don went to the FBI after Stephen Alford said he could “guarantee” a pardon for Matt Getz, who is the focus of an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.
Alford later admitted to FBI agents that he had been pressed about his meeting with Don Getz, who was caught on wire, that he had received no assurances from the Biden administration about a pardon.