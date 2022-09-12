New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Florida man is facing two counts of video voyeurism for filming two victims under a stall door in an airport bathroom, one of them an 11-year-old child, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Fernandez Fuentes, a 46-year-old employee of a food and beverage company at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, was arrested Friday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, according to jail records.

The incidents occurred in June, when two separate victims reported seeing their reflection on a cell phone placed under a bathroom stall door, possibly due to use of the phone’s front-facing camera.

San Diego pilot, driver uninjured after plane collides with car near highway

Detectives determined Fuentes entered the bathroom and used the stall next to the two victims.

When law enforcement interviewed Fuentes, he admitted to using his phone while in the bathroom, but denied filming anyone or accessing the camera.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his phone and found 160 photographs of other people’s legs in adjacent stalls, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuentes also accessed his phone’s camera and photo gallery when two known victims reported seeing the camera under the stall.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fuentes’ employer, SSP America, did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Fuentes was released from the Pinellas County Jail on $15,000 bond Saturday.