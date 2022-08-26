New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A jury began deliberating Friday in the attempted murder of a Florida man accused of raping his ex-wife, who abruptly axed his lawyer so he could cross-examine her personally on the stand.

Trevor Summers, 45, is accused of breaking into the home of his then-estranged partner and mother of his five children, Alyssa Mathewson, in March 2017, killing her and then taking her own life.

During the two-day ordeal, prosecutors said, Summers broke in in the middle of the night, tied Mathewson up with Christmas lights and raped her — despite a protective order barring any contact.

In a strange courtroom twist, Summers abruptly fired his attorney Wednesday so he could cross-examine his accuser, even after Judge Christopher Sabella warned him against the action.

“Did I threaten you with sex?” Summers asked his ex-wife, who looked distraught, in a Hillsborough County courtroom in Tampa.

“You broke into my house in the middle of the night while I was sleeping, attacked me and tied me up. Yes, you threatened me to have sex with you so I accepted it. You forced me to have sex with you,” she said. said clearly growing angry. “You raped me!”

Softly, Summers pressed, “So you call it rape?”

“That’s the definition of rape!” Mathewson shot back. According to prosecutors, Summers allegedly broke into the home through an unlocked window and his older daughter, who was 14 at the time, took her siblings to his home.

Once alone with Mathewson, he raped her twice and then tried to crush her with a pillow. When she regained consciousness, Summers went to a Walgreens, where she tied her hands behind her back and attempted to flee. Law and Crime Reported.

Mathewson said her captor cut off one of her wrists to punish her for trying to break free and took them to a remote location and wrote a farewell letter to their children.

“We wish you the best in everything you do and we’re watching you from heaven,” he wrote his children, signing the message “Love you, Dad and Mom.”

Mathewson and Summers were in a car when police began closing in. “That’s what love is,” Summers allegedly told Mathewson before slitting his own throat, according to Mathewson’s testimony. “I’m giving my life for you. You don’t deserve it.”

According to prosecutors, she was freed after he tried to strangle her with a rope. He allegedly planned to rent a boat, kill her and then himself.

Summer was jealous that Mathewson had started dating other men during their bitter divorce.